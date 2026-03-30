- Iranian attack damages Kuwait's power and water plant
- UN peacekeeper killed in strike on base in southern Lebanon
- Pakistan prepares to host 'meaningful' peace talks between US and Iran
- Netanyahu orders military to expand security zone in southern Lebanon
- UAE's Gargash says Iran must offer guarantees and compensation in any political solution
- Power cuts in parts of Tehran after attacks on infrastructure
- UAE intercepts 16 ballistic missiles and 42 drones
Updated: March 30, 2026, 3:35 AM