Strategically planning annual leave around UAE national holidays could get you up to 51 days off in 2025. Getty Images
Upcoming UAE holidays in 2025: How to maximise days off within minimum leave

With a little forward planning, the remaining holidays could turn into 37 days away from the office this year

Hala Nasar
March 23, 2025