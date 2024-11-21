A cannon at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi is fired to mark the end of a day's fasting during Ramadan. Victor Besa / The National
A cannon at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi is fired to mark the end of a day's fasting during Ramadan. Victor Besa / The National

News

UAE

When is Ramadan 2025? All you need to know

Ramadan will start at the end of February or beginning of March with many schools on holiday for Eid Al Fitr

The National

November 21, 2024

The UAE Today

The latest news and analysis from the Emirates

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The UAE Today