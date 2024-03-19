Everything tourists need to know about visiting the UAE during Ramadan

Ramadan is upon us and with it comes a month-long period of fasting, reflection and togetherness.

This year, the holy month coincides with peak tourism season for the UAE and for many of travellers heading to the country, it will be their first experience of Ramadan in a Muslim country.

Just a few years ago, the UAE marked Ramadan in a very different fashion – with only select restaurants open during fasting hours, and even then diners were hidden behind blackout curtains. There was no background music and many bars and clubs were closed for the whole month.

Fast forward to 2024 and rules during the holy month have changed. Cafes and restaurants can operate normally, and many extend their hours so they’re open from morning until midnight. Bars continue selling alcohol and weekend brunches run as normal.

“The rules have relaxed a lot and I think it is a testament to the UAE’s understanding of its population and tourists visiting the UAE increasingly more and more throughout the years,” Ruqaya Al Hameeri, operations managers at the Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU), tells The National.

While there are no longer any strict laws in place for tourists visiting the UAE, there are several points to be aware of when you travel here during Ramadan. Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of your visit.

Can travellers drink water throughout the day during the holy month?

Yes, travellers can drink water at any time during the day, but it is best to do so discreetly.

Travellers can drink water during the day, but discreetly. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Can tourists eat during Ramadan fasting hours?

Tourists do not need to follow fasting rules during Ramadan and most restaurants and cafes are open as normal. However, travellers should be discreet when eating and drinking in public during the holy month.

“There aren’t any major laws during the fasting hours of Ramadan, but instead we have some etiquettes that are expected from non-Muslims. Some of these etiquettes are no eating, drinking, nor smoking in public areas,” says Al Hameeri.

Are bars and pubs open in Ramadan?

Yes, most bars, pubs and clubs continue to open during the holy month and still serve alcohol, although they follow restrictions on live and loud music.

Can you smoke in public in Ramadan?

It is advisable not to smoke in public places during the holy month. This applies to vaping too.

Do tourists need to cover up during Ramadan?

Tourists are advised to wear modest clothing during Ramadan. Fatima Al Marzooqi / The National

Ramadan is a good time to be considerate, opting for more modest outfits to respect those observing the holy month.

“The recommended dress code to fit in with the Ramadan vibes is to dress more modestly by wearing something that covers the shoulders and something long enough to cover the knees,” says Al Hameeri.

When you go to the mall or out in public don’t wear anything too tight and perhaps have a light jacket, cardigan, or scarf to cover your shoulders if you’re wearing a sleeveless top. Embrace the season by wearing colourful abayas, kaftans or hand-tailored kandoora which can be purchased at souqs, markets and stores across the country, then take it home as a souvenir. There’s no need for women to cover their hair, unless planning to visit a mosque.

That being said, if you’re at the beach, by the pool or at a water park – it’s fine to don beachwear, even in Ramadan. Just cover up when you leave the water side.

Are mosques still open to tourists during Ramadan?

A cannon is fired at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi each day to mark the end of the day's fasting. Victor Besa / The National

“Jumeriah Mosque is open to all throughout the year and especially during the month of Ramadan,” says Al Hameeri. One of only a handful of mosques open to non-Muslims, the house of worship has two daily sessions that visitors can attend, one at 10am and one at 2pm, every day except Friday.

In Abu Dhabi, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque welcomes tourists daily, although it closes each evening for iftar before reopening until 1am. If you’re in the area, you’ll likely hear the iftar cannon firing, which signals the end of the days fasting and the start of Maghrib prayers. In the last ten days of Ramadan, which will be from March 31, the mosque will be closed to non-worshipers after sundown.

Do children need to observe any special rules?

Children are not required to fast or follow any set rules during Ramadan. Both non-Muslim and Muslim children are exempt from fasting, as Islamic law states that children do not need to fast until they reach adulthood. However, many local children choose to join in earlier by fasting with their families.

How can tourists take part in Ramadan?

Go to an iftar

A key part of Ramadan is the daily fast, with Muslims abstaining from food and drinks during daylight hours. Iftar, the meal to break the fast each day, begins once the sun has set and many hotels and restaurants offer special iftar menus throughout the Holy Month. Go to at least one to soak in the spirit of the month.

Iftars take place at hotels and restaurants across the country during Ramadan. Photo: Coya Abu Dhabi

At SMCCU in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, the cultural iftar experience is a fascinating way to connect with the local culture. Participants can try traditional food, learn more about the meaning behind fasting and Ramadan, have a guided tour of the mosque plus the chance to ask any questions they may have to the knowledgeable Emirati guides.

Visit a night market

A long-running tradition in the UAE are the country's Ramadan Night Markets, when stalls are setup at spots around the city to serve shoppers from sunset until the small hours. Shop for dates, Arabic lanterns, kaftans, oud and henna. Many of the vendors are local businesses or artisans, and the market is a place for them to showcase and sell their products. Hai Ramadan is taking place at Expo City Dubai this year, or head to Ramadan District at Jumeirah Emirates Towers Plaza Terrace where you can shop, snack and unwind in the shadow of the Museum of the Future.

Try to fast

“Trying to fast during the holy month will really immerse tourists in the experience,” says Al Hameeri. To really embrace the holy season, try fasting even if it's just for a day or two.

Wish others Ramadan Kareem

While Ramadan kareem is the most widely used greeting during the holy month, travellers that want to embrace the season have a few other options.

“My favourite is mubarak alykom al shahr – it means congratulations on the month. But another easy one is Ramadan mubarak, which means Ramadan is a blessing,” says Al Hameeri.