Ramadan 2024: Which countries have the longest fasting hours in the world?

More than a billion Muslims will start observing a month-long fast during daylight hours when Ramadan begins next week.

The holy month begins about two weeks earlier each year and, for half the world, it will move away from the longer, hotter days of summer towards the shorter, cooler winter.

Ramadan will probably begin on or around March 11, with fasting hours varying across different countries. The range for this year is expected to be between 12 hours and more than 17 hours.

So, which countries, especially in the Arab and Muslim world, will have the most daylight hours and which nations will have the shortest fast?

Shortest Ramadan fast in 2024

This year, Muslims in Chile will face the shortest fasting hours during Ramadan with an average of 12 hours and 44 minutes.

Being in the southern hemisphere, New Zealand, Argentina and South Africa are also looking at a shorter fasting period, between 12 and 13 hours a day during the month.

Longest Ramadan fast in 2024

Muslims in Finland, Greenland and Iceland will have the longest fasting hours this year.

They are expected to endure an average of 17 hours a day of fasting during the holy month.

Ramadan decor at Lulu Hypermarket, Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How can you fast for Ramadan when it never gets dark?

While there is no place expecting a midnight sun this Ramadan, Muslims in countries with exceptionally long daytimes during the holy month cannot actually adhere to a fast of more than 20 hours.

Fasting in countries further from the equator tends to be longer, as the duration of daylight varies depending on the season.

So, what do they do?

In countries where the sunset and sunrise are less than three hours apart, fatwas have been declared to allow residents to follow the schedule of other cities. Many, for example, will follow the fasting times of Makkah in Saudi Arabia.

This year, Saudi Arabia and much of the Middle East will be fasting for about 13.5 hours to 14 hours a day.

Tunisians will experience the longest fast day of Ramadan at 14 hours and 29 minutes.

Shortest to longest fasting times for Ramadan in the Arab world

Tunisia: Shortest day – 13 hours and 17 minutes, longest day – 14 hours and 29 minutes

Algeria: Shortest day – 13 hours and 14 minutes, longest day – 14 hours and 27 minutes

Libya: Shortest day – 13 hours and 18 minutes, longest day – 14 hours and 20 minutes

Morocco: Shortest day – 13 hours and 12 minutes, longest day – 14 hours and 12 minutes

Egypt: Shortest day – 13 hours and 17 minutes, longest day – 14 hours and 34 minutes

Iraq: Shortest day – 13 hours and 13 minutes, longest day – 14 hours and 18 minutes

Bahrain: Shortest day – 13 hours and 13 minutes, longest day – 14 hours

UAE: Shortest day – 13 hours and 12 minutes, longest day – 13 hours and 57 minutes

Saudi Arabia: Shortest day – 13 hours and 13 minutes, longest day – 13 hours and 56 minutes

Oman: Shortest day – 13 hours and 13 minutes, longest day – 13 hours and 54 minutes

Kuwait: Shortest day – 13 hours and 14 minutes, longest day – 14 hours and 8 minutes

Lebanon: Shortest day – 13 hours and 12 minutes, longest day - 14 hours and 17 minutes

Jordan: Shortest day – 13 hours and 12 minutes, longest day – 14 hours and 15 minutes

Palestine: Shortest day – 13 hours and 10 minutes, longest day – 14 hours and 11 minutes

Syria: Shortest day – 13 hours and 13 minutes, longest day – 14 hours and 19 minutes

Qatar: Shortest day – 13 hours and 13 minutes, longest day – 13 hours and 59 minutes

Mauritania: Shortest day – 13 hours and 10 minutes, longest day – 13 hours and 42 minutes

Sudan: Shortest day – 13 hours and 16 minutes, longest day – 13 hours and 43 minutes

Yemen: Shortest day – 13 hours and 13 minutes, longest day – 13 hours and 39 minutes

Somalia: Shortest day – 13 hours and 15 minutes, longest day – 13 hours and 18 minutes

Djibouti: Shortest day – 13 hours and 11 minutes, longest day – 13 hours and 31 minutes

Comoros: Shortest day – 13 hours and 18 minutes, longest day – 13 hours and 23 minutes