When is Ramadan 2025 expected to start in the UAE?

Millions of people in the Emirates will observe <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a>, the ninth and holiest month in the Islamic calendar. Ramadan is this year expected to begin on Saturday, March 1, however, the start date will be confirmed by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE's</a> moon-sighting committee. Each month in the Islamic calendar lasts 29 or 30 days, with its start heralded by the sighting of the new crescent moon. This means that the start date of Ramadan, and Eid Al Fitr, are not known long in advance. If Ramadan does begin on March 1 as projected, the final day of the holy month will either be on March 29 or March 30. Ramadan will begin about three weeks before the end of spring term for many schools. Eid Al Fitr could fall between Monday, March 31, and Wednesday, April 2, astronomers at the Emirates Astronomical Society previously told The National. Schools will probably begin holidays at the end of the spring term during Ramadan, on about March 21, with many pupils not scheduled to return until April 7. Ramadan will start a couple of weeks after the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/06/25/school-term-end-summer-holiday/" target="_blank">half-term break</a>, which is due to take place in mid-February. Ramadan will also be taking place in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/03/19/ramadan-tourists-uae/" target="_blank">peak tourism season</a> across the UAE, which typically lasts from November until April. It was not long ago that few restaurants would be open during fasting hours and diners would often be seated behind curtains. However, those rules have largely been relaxed in recent years, with most cafes and restaurants operating normally and many extending their opening hours from morning until midnight. In May, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, the chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, said the precision with which the lunar cycle position can be determined using astronomical calculations. “We can accurately predict the new Moon's position for up to 100 years in advance based on certain elements,” he told <i>The National</i>. “However, an official confirmation is required from the Ministry of Justice despite the scientific accuracy.” Ramadan is the ninth and most holy month of the Islamic calendar. It is said to be the month that the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed. Muslims do not eat or drink from dawn until sunset, between the fajr and maghrib prayers, during Ramadan. For Muslims, Ramadan is not only about abstaining from food. It is also a time when people strengthen their faith through Quran recitation and prayer. The exact date will be decided by the Moon-sighting committee, a group of astronomers, court officials and advisers from the UAE's Islamic authority. The Islamic calendar is decided by Moon phases, which are either 29 or 30 days long. The presence of a new Moon signals the start of a month. The committee will begin searching for the new crescent Moon after maghrib prayers on the 29th day of Shaban, the month preceding Ramadan. If it cannot be seen, it is considered to be the 30th day of the month. However, if the new crescent is spotted, Ramadan begins the next day. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam and is mandatory for all Muslims who are in good health. Children, and anyone who is sick, pregnant, nursing or menstruating are exempt from fasting, along with people travelling long distances. During Ramadan, many Muslims increase their charitable work, spend more time with loved ones and strengthen their faith. Some may abstain from listening to music and quit habits such as smoking or drinking too much coffee. Some Muslims will also perform Umrah – an optional pilgrimage to Makkah, the birthplace of Prophet Mohammed in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a>. Umrah can be done at any time of the year, unlike Hajj, which has specific dates. Prayer is another one of the five pillars of Islam and is required of all able Muslims five times a day. During Ramadan, an additional optional night prayer is performed after isha called taraweeh. Muslims typically try to pray at a mosque as it is thought there is a greater reward in communal prayer. During the final 10 nights of Ramadan, when Muslims increase their piety, some may choose to perform tahajjud prayers – also known as qiyam al layl – which are carried out after taraweeh throughout the evening. Private sector employees have their working day shortened by two hours during Ramadan while official working hours for the public sector are shorter still. Last year, official working hours for ministries and federal agencies during the Holy Month started at 9am and ended at 2.30pm, from Monday to Thursday. Working hours on Fridays were 9am to noon. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources also allowed a maximum of 70 per cent of government staff to work from home on Fridays.