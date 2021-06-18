Euro 2020: Scotland fans arrive in droves for England clash at Wembley - in pictures

Gareth Southgate's team eye a spot in last 16 on Friday

Scotland supporters arrived in London in large numbers for the long-awaited clash with England in Euro 2020 on Friday.

England's Paul Gascoigne is chased by Scotland's Gary McAllister at Euro 96.

Gareth Southgate's hosts can join Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands in the last 16 if they defeat their neighbours at Wembley.

Scotland will still be hurting from the loss to the Czech Republic in their campaign opener – their first match in a major tournament in this century.

After losing 2-0 to the Czechs on Monday, Scotland realise defeat against England could ruin their hopes of making it to the last 16.

Midfielder Scott McTominay knows what is at stake against England, who are in high spirits after a 1-0 win over Croatia.

"We're still hurting from Monday. And obviously, for us, it's a real chance now to go and get some points on the board," McTominay said.

"You go in to win the game but most definitely don't lose, that's first and foremost. We have to get a result, it's as simple as that.

"I'm sure you'll see a big reaction, players hungry to win the game and obviously do it for everyone in Scotland."

Published: June 18, 2021 02:55 PM

