Euro 2020: Gareth Bale all smiles as Wales train for last-16 clash with Denmark - in pictures

With the group phase now consigned to history, the Euro 2020 knockout stages get under way on Saturday - with Wales' last-16 clash against Denmark in Amsterdam first up.

Wales provided the feel-good story of the European Championships five years ago when, led by the irresistible Gareth Bale, they made a march to the semi-finals.

Standing in their way of repeating those 2016 efforts is a Denmark team who have swiftly become most people's second favourite team following their heroics in response to Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest.

Preparing for the match at Amsterdam Arena, the Wales squad could be seen hard at work in training with the likes of Bale, Aaron Ramsey, and Ben Davies going through their paces.

