Euro 2020: Gareth Bale all smiles as Wales train for last-16 clash with Denmark - in pictures

Wales squad take part in a training session in Rome ahead of the match at Amsterdam Arena

With the group phase now consigned to history, the Euro 2020 knockout stages get under way on Saturday - with Wales' last-16 clash against Denmark in Amsterdam first up.

France's midfielder Paul Pogba interacts with Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group F football match between Portugal and France at Puskas Arena in Budapest on June 23, 2021. / AFP / POOL / FRANCK FIFEEuro 2020 last 16 predictions: Belgium to dethrone Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal

Wales provided the feel-good story of the European Championships five years ago when, led by the irresistible Gareth Bale, they made a march to the semi-finals.

Standing in their way of repeating those 2016 efforts is a Denmark team who have swiftly become most people's second favourite team following their heroics in response to Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest.

Preparing for the match at Amsterdam Arena, the Wales squad could be seen hard at work in training with the likes of Bale, Aaron Ramsey, and Ben Davies going through their paces.

For the best photos from the training session at the Acqua Acetosa sport centre in Rome, browse through the pictures in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Published: June 25, 2021 01:02 PM

SHARE

