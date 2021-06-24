Euro 2020 last-16 predictions: Romelu Lukaku's Belgium to dethrone Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal

We're down to the last 16 teams of Euro 2020 following Wednesday's final round of group games.

We take a look at the last-16 matchups.

Final list of teams to qualify for the last 16 of Euro 2020

Italy

Wales

Switzerland

Belgium

Denmark

Netherlands

Austria

England

Croatia

Czech Republic

Sweden

France

Ukraine

Spain

Germany

Portugal

Euro 2020 last-16 fixtures

All times UAE

Wales v Denmark, 8pm

Saturday, June 26 in Amsterdam

Wales qualified as runners-up behind Italy in Group A as they reached the knockout stage of the Euros for a second successive tournament. In one sense the draw has been kind to Wales, but they face in Denmark arguably everyone's second favourite team, given how the squad has rallied after Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest in the opening match against Finland. We haven't seen the best of the Danes yet, although they put on a show against Russia to punch their ticket to the last-16. Wales have matchwinners in Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, but a repeat of their run to the semis of five years ago may just be beyond them.

Prediction: Denmark to advance

Italy v Austria, 11pm

Saturday, June 26 in London

Italy look like a team with the bit between their teeth. Perfect in Group A, manager Roberto Mancini could even afford to give second-choice goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu a few minutes in the 1-0 win against Wales. Wing-back Leonardo Spinazzola and midfielder Manuel Locatelli have been the standouts in a squad that is more than the sum of its parts. Austria advanced from Group C following wins over North Macedonia and Ukraine that is likely to be the zenith of their tournament. Hard to see them stopping the Azzurri juggernaut.

Prediction: Italy to keep up winning momentum

Netherlands v Czech Republic, 8pm

Sunday, June 27 in Budapest

Netherlands are another team to boast a 100 per cent record in the group phase, scoring eight goals. That's a far cry from pre-tournament when coach Frank de Boer was criticised for negative and defensive tactics. Memphis Depay has shown why Barcelona were so keen to acquire him leading the front line with distinction while Georgio Wijnaldum has gone about captaining the side with quiet authority. The loss of Luuk de Jong to injury should not cause too much disruption. The Czechs started their tournament with a bang against Scotland including that goal from Patrick Schick but looked flat in a draw to Croatia and defeat to England. They will need to be at their best to stifle the Oranje.

Prediction: Netherlands go marching on

Belgium v Portugal, 11pm

Sunday, June 27 in Seville

The tie of the round. Belgium were the third team to register three group-stage victories while Portugal only secured safe passage thanks to a 2-2 draw with France in Group F on Wednesday. Belgium boast the sort of attacking talent that is the envy of world football, and in Romelu Lukaku arguably the most complete centre-forward left at the tournament. With Kevin de Bruyne working his way back to fitness, Portugal may well opt for the midfield trio that served them so well against Les Bleus, which means Bruno Fernandes again starting on the bench. The European champions look shaky at the back with goalkeeper Rui Patricio and Manchester City defender Ruben Dias struggling. Further forward, Renato Sanches looks like the world-beater of five years ago while Cristiano Ronaldo needs one more goal to become the highest-scoring international player of all time.

Prediction: Portugal to relinquish Euro crown

Croatia v Spain, 8pm

Monday, June 28 in Copenhagen

Croatia looked like a team that had run its course after a limp defeat to England in their Group D opener, but progressed to the last-16 on the back of a victory against a poor Scotland. While they have plenty of quality in midfield in the form of Mateo Kovacic, Ivan Perisic and the evergreen Luka Modric, a lack of quality at the top and bottom end of the field is unlikely to pose Spain many problems. Spain coach Luis Enrique is likely to stick with Alvaro Morata despite the misfiring front-man failing to get on the scoresheet in the 5-0 drubbing of Slovakia. The Juventus striker even saw a penalty saved. Hard to judge either side based on the quality of opposition so far.

Prediction: Spain to edge it

France v Switzerland, 11pm

Monday, June 28 in Bucharest

France coach Didier Deschamps will feel his side were better than the five points they earned to top Group F, but while Karim Benzema looks as though he has never been away and Paul Pogba looks like the player Manchester United are begging him to be there is a fragility to their defence that will cause alarm. Lucas Hernandez was subbed at half time against Portugal after being given the runaround by Bernardo Silva and his replacement Lucas Digne lasted five minutes before hobbling off injured. Raphael Varane looks shaky while goalkeeper Hugo Lloris can no longer be considered among the world's best. That said, Switzerland represent one of the more desirable opponents and rarely pull off victories over elite teams at major tournaments. Xherdan Shaqiri scored two spectacular goals in the victory over Turkey and is the creative fulcrum. If France can stifle the Liverpool winger then a place in the quarter-finals should be theirs.

Prediction: France into the last eight

England v Germany, 8pm

Tuesday, June 29 in London

The most intriguing tie of the round. England have blown more cold than hot but topped Group D with seven points, conceding no goals but scoring only two in the process. If those stats point to a tight unit, it can also suggest muddled thinking. Manager Gareth Southgate continues to persist with Harry Kane despite the captain being so clearly off his game. Jack Grealish has played a bit part while Jadon Sancho has yet to appear. One pleasing aspect for England will be the performances of Jordan Pickford and Tyrone Mings, two supposed weak links, as well as the recovery of the galvanising Harry Maguire. Germany's progress mirrors England's to a degree. Awful against France, brilliant against Portugal and stuttering against Hungary. However, when it comes to tournament football, few would bet against the Germans. Wing-backs Robin Gosens and Joshua Kimmich hold the key to unlocking England's stubborn rearguard.

Prediction: Germany go through

Sweden v Ukraine, 11pm

Tuesday, June 29 in Glasgow

Ukraine looked liked they had bowed out of without so much as a whimper after a timid display in defeat to Austria in their final Group C game, but were handed a reprieve thanks to favourable results on Wednesday. Roman Yaremchuk is his country's best centre-forward since his manager Andrey Shevchenko and winger Andriy Yarmolenko has shown already he is capable of moments of magic with a sublime goal in defeat to the Netherlands. Sweden, on the other hand, have been the surprise package. After boring their way to a stalemate against Spain, they recorded victories over Slovakia and Poland, although they needed an injury-time winner from Viktor Claesson to see off the Poles and secure first place in Group E. A moment of quality could settle what is likely to be a close encounter.

Prediction: Sweden, just