Euro 2020: Patrik Schick, Luka Modric and the 10 best goals of the group phase

The group phase of Euro 2020 served up some truly sumptuous goals.

Arguably the goal of the tournament was scored after only the eighth match.

Patrik Schick's strike from almost halfway against Scotland sent pulses racing and spawned a thousand memes of goalkeeper David Marshall tumbling into the net in vain.

Here are our top 10 goals of the Euro 2020 group phase:

1. Patrik Schick, Czech Republic v Scotland

As mentioned above, Schick's second goal against Scotland virtually sealed the goal of the tournament after only four days of this month-long competition.

Noticing the Scotland goalkeeper wandering in no-man's land, the Bayer Leverkusen striker took aim from 45 yards out. The trajectory of the ball arced a good few metres wide of the post but had sufficient curl and dip to nestle under Marshall's bar as he tried desperately to get back.

Forget this tournament, Schick's screamer will go down as one of the great tournament goals.

2. Luka Modric, Croatia v Scotland

Luka Modric started and finished his own spectacular goal against Scotland by twice using the outside of his right foot.

The first time he sprayed it wide to the left before the ball worked its way back to the Croatia captain lurking with intent on the edge of Scotland's penalty area. His second effort was struck so sweetly it could rot your teeth.

Like Schick's, the arc of the ball helps make this goal another classic.

At least Marshall can say he was in his own penalty area for this one.

3. Xherdan Shaqiri, Switzerland v Turkey

Shaqiri probably entered Euro 2020 feeling relatively fresh after playing a bit-part role for Liverpool last season.

The Swiss maestro scored one of the most memorable goals of the last Euros with a bicycle kick against Portugal and he's put his hat in the frame for consideration this time around with a gorgeous effort against Turkey.

Taking a touch to control the ball, Shaqiri then let fly with an unstoppable effort off his weaker right foot that gave Turkey keeper Ugurcan Cakir no chance.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal v Germany

None will claim this was as aesthetically pleasing as the one he scored against Hungary but Ronaldo's 107th goal in international football was testament to all that is great about the Portugal striker.

Having cleared a Germany corner in his own area, Ronaldo took off like a speeding bullet to cover almost 100 yards to tap home Diogo Jota's lay off at the other end.

Even at 36 and after all he has achieved, the hunger is still there.

5. Stefan Lainer, Austria v North Macedonia

The European Championships is famed for throwing up spectacular volleyed goals, ie: Marco van Basten at Euro '88.

And given the talent on display at these delayed Euros perhaps an Austrian right-back might not have been the first pick to add to that list.

Only at the point of contact did Lainer look likely to get on the end of an overhit cross but the Borussia Monchengladbach defender produced an exquisite finish from the tightest of angles to set Austria on their way to victory over North Macedonia.

6. Andriy Yarmolenko, Ukraine v Netherlands

Ukraine very nearly bowed out of the group phase with a whimper, but thanks to Slovakia's shellacking at the hands of Spain progressed as one of the best third-placed teams.

One highlight for Ukraine came in the opening defeat to Netherlands courtesy of captain Andriy Yarmolenko.

The West Ham winger wound up an unstoppable left-foot pile driver that left Netherlands goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg with no chance.

7. Robert Mak, Slovakia v Poland

Technically this goes down as an own goal by Wojciech Szczesny, but that does Mak a disservice for creating it.

The Slovakian looked to be heading nowhere out on the touchline and then suddenly wriggled free of two Poland defenders to go through on goal.

The angle was always against him, but fortune favours the brave, and thanks to a fortuitous ricochet off Szczesny the Slovaks broke the deadlock and went on to win 2-1.

8. Andreas Christensen, Denmark v Russia

Few would begrudge the Danes pulling off a Denmark '92 and going all the way in the tournament following the harrowing scenes of their opening match when Christian Eriksen had to be revived on the pitch after suffering cardiac arrest.

They went into their final group match against Russia needing a convincing win and for Belgium to do them a favour against Finland. Both results went their way, with Belgium beating the Finns 2-0 and Denmark running out 4-1 victors over Russia.

This firecracker from Andreas Christensen was the pick of the bunch.

9. Kieffer Moore, Wales v Switzerland

Wales initially looked like they might struggle to replicate their run at the last Euros when they went all the way to the semi-finals in a lacklustre opener against the Swiss.

However, a routine straight off the training ground saw giant striker Kieffer Moore head home a pinpoint cross to salvage a point.

10. Robin Gosens, Germany v Portugal

Arguably the finest individual display of the group phase belongs to Germany wing-back Robin Gosens for his heroics against Portugal.

The Atalanta man had a goal chalked off for offside, provided two assists, and then sent a thundering header beyond Rui Patricio before being substituted on 62 minutes.