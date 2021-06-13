Denmark team doctor reveals Christian Eriksen 'was gone' after suffering cardiac arrest

Denmark's team doctor revealed on Sunday that timely medical intervention saved midfielder Christian Eriksen after he collapsed during his country's Euro 2020 match against Finland, where he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

"He was gone, and we did cardiac resuscitation, and it was cardiac arrest," team doctor Morten Boesen said, adding there was no explanation so far regarding what had happened.

"How close were we? I don't know. We got him back after one defib [defibrillation], so that's quite fast," Boesen said.

"There's no explanation so far," the doctor stated, adding that all tests done so far on the player, who is still in hospital, did not reveal any anomalies.

"That is also one of the reasons that he is still in the hospital."

The news came on a day when Inter Milan director Giuseppe Marotta dismissed suggestions Eriksen had previously tested positive for Covid-19, but said neither was he vaccinated before the start of Euro 2020.

Update regarding Christian Eriksen. pic.twitter.com/YuKD9hS9LV — DBU - En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) June 13, 2021

The sight of the playmaker falling to the ground in the 42nd minute of the match near the touchline after a Denmark throw-in shocked onlookers and left players on both sides distressed.

He was given life-saving cardiac massage treatment on the pitch.

The Danish Football Association released a statement earlier on Sunday saying: "This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalised for further examination," the football body said in a post to Twitter.

Sanjay Sharma of St George's University of London, the playmaker's cardiologist at former club Tottenham Hotspur, said Eriksen had no prior heart issues during his time with the Premier League side between 2013-2020.

However, in quotes reported by the Mail on Sunday, Sharma said that some players may have had sub-clinical Covid-19 infections, which could have resulted in "scarring" of the heart.

Marotta dismissed that suggestion and said Inter medical officials were in constant contact with their Danish counterparts about Eriksen's condition.

"He didn't have Covid and wasn't vaccinated either," Marotta told Rai Sport.

"I can say the Inter medical staff have been in contact with them from the start."

Marotta's comments are sure to add to the debate around whether all squads taking part in the European Championship should have been vaccinated ahead of the month-long tournament that is being held across the continent.

Spain's team members only received their first doses of vaccines on Friday, the day the tournament kicked off, and after captain Sergio Busquets had tested positive.

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo was on Sunday ruled out of the tournament after testing positive for the coronavirus.

As the event were unfolding on Saturday, Danish players were given the option to continue the game or postpone it. On Sunday head coach Kasper Hjulmand said he regretted the decision to continue the game.

"I honestly don't think that we should have been on the pitch again," Hjulmand told reporters.