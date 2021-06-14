Christian Eriksen, Kanu, Iker Casillas and other footballers to suffer cardiac-related illness – in pictures

A look at the most recent cases of players who have either survived or died due to heart disease

Denmark's team doctor said there was still "no explanation" for why midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed during his country's opening Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday, but confirmed he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Denmark's Christian Eriksen during the match. ReutersInter director says Christian Eriksen did not have Covid-19 and not vaccinated

Football world pays tribute after Fiorentina captain Davide Astori dies age 31

"He was gone, and we did cardiac resuscitation," team doctor Morten Boesen told a press conference.

"How close were we? I don't know. We got him back after one defib [defibrillation], so that's quite fast," Boesen added.

And while the early signs in Eriksen's recovery are encouraging - the Danish FA describe his condition as stable - questions over his long-term future as a professional are bound to surface.

The 29-year-old suffering cardiac-related illness is rare but by no means new phenomena among footballers.

Iker Casillas was rushed to hospital in April 2019 after suffering an "acute myocardial infarction" while training with Portuguese club Porto.

The former Spain and Real Madrid goalkeeper made a full recovery but never played again before officially hanging up his boots in August 2020.

Heart problems in footballers disproportionately affect African players, studies show.

Burundi international Papy Faty died after collapsing during an eSwatini – formerly Swaziland – league match in 2019 while former Manchester City midfielder Marc-Vivien Foe lost his life after suffering heart problems during a 2003 Confederations Cup match on international duty with Cameroon.

Published: June 14, 2021 02:21 PM

