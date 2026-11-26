Al Qadsiah have the chance to go top of the Saudi Pro League if only for 24 hours, with Brendan Rodgers' side in action on Friday.

The Khobar-based club sit second in the table on 28 points, two behind leaders Al Hilal, who face Al Ettifaq at the weekend, having played a game more.

Third-placed Al Nassr also play Saturday and are looking to bounce back from last Friday's 3-1 defeat to Al Ahli.

Nassr need to put defeat behind them

Al Nassr missed a golden chance to go top of the league, with their rearranged match against Al Ahli the only game played last week.

Nassr got off to a bright start. Cristiano Ronaldo, rested and ready after sitting out the international break following his retirement from the Portugal national team, opened the scoring with a 15th-minute volley.

When he was presented with the chance to double Nassr's lead four minutes later, Ronaldo fluffed his lines when he hit the post from the penalty spot after Awad Aman had been brought down inside the box by Saeed Baattia.

It was the second time this season Ronaldo had missed from 12 yards; it was the first time in his career he had missed consecutive penalties.

It would come back to haunt Nassr, with goals from Galeno, Ivan Toney and Roger Ibanez securing a 3-1 win for the hosts.

Nassr manager Ange Postecoglou said he was frustrated by the result, believing the performance of his players warranted a better outcome in Jeddah. His goalkeeper, Bento, echoed those sentiments.

“We started really well,” the Brazil international said. “We missed some great chances to increase the result, but unfortunately, we didn't score on those occasions.

“We have to keep working. The league is long – we know – but it's to believe in ourselves, because last season we did a great job.”

The defeat was damaging but not terminal to Nassr's hopes of retaining the title, which they only secured on the final day of last season. Postecoglou's side remain in third place, level on points with Al Qadsiah but two behind league leaders Al Hilal, having played a game more than their Riyadh rivals.

Buoyed by their midweek AFC Champions League win over Al Sadd, Nassr travel to Al Hazem on Saturday, a side that has registered only two league wins all season, leaving them only four points above the relegation zone.

“I think in the next match, if we do our part, we're going to win,” Bento added. “And just that: Keep working, believe in ourselves, and working hard always.”

For Ahli, who play second-bottom Al Taawoun on Saturday, it is a case of building back into title contention. Victory over Nassr moved Marino Pusic's side up to fourth.

There was none of the antagonism that marred last April's fixture at Al Awwal Park.

A bad-tempered 2-0 win for Nassr was punctuated by Mohamed Simikan waving a flag in front of Merih Demiral's face before the Ahli defender goaded Nassr supporters by showing off his recently claimed AFC Champions League winners' medal.

For Demiral, Friday's win was not motivated by revenge but by a desire to showcase the team's character.

“This type of game, of course you need tactics and of course something else,” said man-of-the-match Demiral. “But when you put character on the pitch, nobody can beat you. Especially when you are in Al Ahli.

“We always show that. We need to show this every game because it's so important. This is our DNA.”

Hilal still standard bearers

Despite missing out on the title for the past two seasons, Hilal continue to be the Saudi Pro League standard bearers.

Simone Inzaghi's side sit top of the table and travel to Dammam to take on Al Ettifaq on Saturday.

This will be Hilal's second match since the international break. Before it, they had won 10 games in the league, with their only setback being a shock 2-0 defeat to Neom on September 27.

That loss ended Hilal's 100 per cent start to the season as well as an incredible 47-match unbeaten run stretching back to the end of the 2024/25 season. It is the only blemish on Inzaghi's league record since he took over the Riyadh giants nearly 18 months ago.

Inzaghi faced criticism in his first campaign at the helm, with some accusing the Italian of employing negative tactics and stifling Hilal's attacking flair.

The arrivals of summer signings Ollie Watkins, Gabriel Martinelli and Crysencio Summerville have helped address those concerns. This season, Hilal boast both the best defence and joint-best attack in the league, conceding only nine goals and scoring 32.

Ollie Watkins has added goals to an already attack-minded Al Hilal team. Getty Images Show caption: Ollie Watkins has added goals to an already attack-minded Al…

The goals are well spread throughout the squad: 11 players have scored for Hilal this term, more than any other side in the league.

“We have many attacking solutions, and we are working with the technical staff to create suitable opportunities for all players to contribute to scoring goals,” Inzaghi said last month.

Hilal were held to a surprise 2-2 draw by Neftchi Fergana in the Asian Champions League on Monday, and could begin Saturday's match in the unfamiliar territory of second place if Al Qadsiah win their match against Al Faisaly 24 hours earlier.

They face Ettifaq, a team desperately looking for consistency. Of their past five league matches, Ettifaq have won two, lost one and drawn two, including last time out against Al Taawoun, who have secured only five points, two more than bottom side Abha.

Fixtures

All kick-off times are UAE times.

Thursday

Al Fateh v Al Riyadh, 6.25pm

Abha v Al Shabab, 7.05pm

Al Faisaly v Diriyah, 9.30pm

Friday

Al Kholood v Al Khaleej, 4.15pm

Al Qadsiah v Al Fayha, 6.20pm

Al Ittihad v Neom, 9.30pm

Saturday

Al Hazem v Al Nassr, 4.15pm

Al Ettifaq v Al Hilal, 6.20pm

Al Ahli v Al Taawoun, 9.30pm