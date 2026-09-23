Top 20 most expensive summer transfers of 2026, including Fernandez, Anderson and Barcola

It has been an incredible summer of football so far, with the season traversing through the World Cup and straight into the leagues.

Following an action-packed start to the 2026/27 campaign, the top leagues are taking a breather during the international break.

This time, the break is longer than usual – around three weeks – which allows us to look back at what has happened so far.

Manchester City have made a strong start to the Premier League season, winning five out of five matches, rising to the top of the table ahead of title holders Arsenal.

The results would have been reassuring for City, who have spent heavily to overhaul their squad. Here, we take a look at the most expensive transfers during the summer window.

Most expensive transfers of 2026 summer

1. Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea to Manchester City): £125 million ($167m)

2. Bradley Barcola (PSG to Liverpool): £123m ($163m)

3. Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa to Chelsea): £117m ($156m)

4. Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest to Manchester City): £116m ($154m)

5. Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig to Real Madrid): €125m ($143m)

6. Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United to Tottenham): £100m ($133m)

=7. Mateus Fernandes (West Ham United to Tottenham): £85m ($113m)

=7. Savinho (Manchester City to Tottenham): £85m ($113m)

9. Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille to Manchester City): €100m ($114m)

10. Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United to Arsenal): £75m ($100m)

11. Anthony Gordon (Newcastle to Barcelona): €80m ($91m)

=12. Carlos Baleba (Brighton & Hove Albion to Manchester United): £65m ($86m)

=12. Rodri (Manchester City to Barcelona): £65m ($86m)

=12. Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea to Aston Villa): £65m ($86m)

15. Goncalo Ramos (PSG to AC Milan): €74m ($84m)

16. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal to Al Hilal): €70m ($80m)

=17. Iliman Ndiaye (Everton to Manchester City): £60m ($80m)

=17. Jeremy Jacquet (Rennes to Liverpool): £60m ($80m)

=17. Crysencio Summerville (West Ham United to Al Hilal): £60m ($80m)

20. Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City to Al Qadsiah): €61m ($70m)

Note: Figures are according to reports, including those published in The National