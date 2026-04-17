Man City v Arsenal: 'Extraordinary' Rayan Cherki hits groove ahead of crunch title clash with Gunners

Momentum is a powerful ally in sport, and at this moment, Manchester City have the wind in their sails as they look to chase down Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

While the table-topping Gunners appear to be coughing and spluttering down the season's final straight, Pep Guardiola's side look in rude health going into Sunday's pivotal clash.

Last weekend, as Arsenal fell to a damaging home loss at home to Bournemouth – described by manager Mikel Arteta as “a big punch in the face” – City were sweeping aside Chelsea in West London, cutting the lead at the top down to six points with a game in hand.

It is at this point in the campaign where City have traditionally hit their stride, helping propel the club to four consecutive top-flight crowns from 2021 to 2024 – a period in which Arsenal twice finished as runners-up.

April has been a particularly fruitful month for Guardiola, with City having not lost in this month for five years, winning 29 out of their past 32 games along the way.

In their previous three matches, City have beaten Arsenal 2-0 in the League Cup final, Liverpool 4-0 in the FA Cup and Chelsea 3-0 in the league last weekend.

But despite this form, Guardiola has been keen to downplay excitement as they target a domestic trophy treble. “We have done a good three games but the best team in England so far is Arsenal, the best team in Europe so far is Arsenal, because the numbers are there, the consistency they had,” he said.

“I know how tough ... to [beat] Arsenal once is so difficult. Forty-nine games, they lost three in all competitions. I know how good they are.”

Cherki hits groove

With club legend Kevin de Bruyne having departed last summer, City desperately needed someone to step into the role of chief creator vacated by the Belgian playmaker.

And it is French international Rayan Cherki who looks to have the ability and mentality to be the team's new driving force, creating two goals against Chelsea to take his season's assist total to 10.

Guardiola hailed his £34 million signing from Lyon as “an extraordinary talent” after the game at Stamford Bridge, where Cherki set up goals for Nico O'Reilly and Marc Guehi.

“The numbers are incredible and the quality in the first season in the Premier League, he is something unique,” Guardiola said of the 22-year-old.

“In the first half, he played close to me. Play close to [Erling] Haaland and the wingers and the attacking midfielders and use the talent that Mum and Dad gave to you. When he starts to do that, he will become an extraordinary player with his mindset and mentality.”

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As for Cherki himself, French-born but of Algerian and Italian descent, he revealed this week that he is loving life playing under one of the most storied coaches in world football. “Unbelievable. Pep is crazy. He loves football. The football is him, and he is the football,” said Cherki.

“It's very good to work with him because all seconds, all minutes, all day we try, we try, we try, we work a lot. And, for me, it's better because I love when I learn all the time. That is unbelievable.

“I want to play, I want to take pleasure, I want to win games, I want to score, I want to give assists for my partners … Football for me is like art. It's like music, it's like drawing. If we don't play with pleasure, you can't play better, you can't show what you want.”

Stumbling Gunners

While Cherki and City have enjoyed a free week ahead of the match at the Etihad, Arsenal were involved in a nervy Uefa Champions League quarter-final tie with Sporting.

Having won the first leg in Lisbon 1-0, the Gunners crawled into the last four – where they will face Atletico Madrid – courtesy of a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

While not delivering the convincing performance Arteta would have preferred, it was still some much-needed relief following a string of disappointments, including the cup final defeat to City, an FA Cup exit at second-tier Southampton and last week's loss against Bournemouth.

When asked whether his team's performance on Wednesday was a frustrating one, Arteta said: "Frustrating? No, we just got to a semi-final, positivity all the way. Who cares what people think? All that matters is what this group think, what the manager thinks and we're in another semi-final. I'm delighted.”

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The talk around the North London club has not been positive in recent weeks as Arteta's side look to avoid a fourth consecutive Premier League campaign finishing in second place.

That run included the 2022/23 season where Arsenal secured the unwanted record of spending the most days at the top of the Premier League table (248) without winning the title.

Arteta, though, believes the team will use the success in Europe as a springboard to take on City – and end their 22-year wait for a top-flight crown.

“There is a reason why we are the only English team in the competition, because this league and this schedule takes the hell out of you,” said the Spaniard and former assistant to Guardiola at City.

“We are not perfect, we need to improve things, that's for sure and we recognise that. But there's value in what these players have done.

“Our record this year has been amazing in all competitions. It's why we play the game … so I know I'll be ready, I know the boys will be ready, so let's go.”