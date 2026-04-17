Premier League predictions: Man City firepower to cut Arsenal's lead in title tussle

Saturday: Brentford v Fulham (3.30pm kick-off UAE)

Brentford are on a run of five games unbeaten, although they have dranw their past four, including at home to Everton last week. The Bees are firmly in the European mix, sitting in seventh place, once point and one place behind Chelsea.

Fulham's defeat at Liverpool was a frustrating one as the Cottagers had 19 attempts on goal without success, which leaves them 12th in the standings, three points shy of Brentford.

Prediction: Brentford 2 Fulham 1

Leeds United v Wolves (6pm)

There were celebrations on the streets of Yorkshire last Monday when Leeds won away to Manchester United for the first time since 1981. Victory moved Daniel Farke's side six points clear of the relegation zone.

Bottom club Wolves' recent upturn in form was brought to a crashing halt as they were thrashed 4-0 at fellow relegation candidates West Ham. Lose at Elland Road, along with Spurs beating Brighton, and Wolves will officially be down this weekend.

Prediction: Leeds 2 Wolves 0

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Newcastle United v Bournemouth (6pm)

Newcastle's dismal league form of four defeats in six games – as well as three in a row across all competitions – leaves them down in 14th place and losing touch with the European places.

Bournemouth suffered a blow this week when manager Andoni Iraola announced he was leaving the club at the end of the season. The Cherries are currently enjoying a record 12-game unbeaten top-flight run and sit three points ahead of Newcastle.

Prediction: Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton (8.30pm)

Tottenham's catastrophic run continues as Roberto de Zerbi's first game in charge ended in a 1-0 loss at Sunderland, meaning Spurs have gone 14 games without a win and none in 2026. They have the worst home record in the top flight, are now third bottom in the table and two points from safety.

Brighton, on the other hand, are in fine form with last week's win at Burnley making it five victories in six matches. The Seagulls are just two points shy of the top six.

Prediction: Spurs 1 Brighton 2

Chelsea v Manchester United (11pm)

Both teams are chasing Uefa Champions League spots but both fell to defeats last weekend. Chelsea are in free fall after losing four out of their past five games and are seven points shy of third-place United.

Man United's loss at Leeds was only their second since Michael Carrick took over as interim manager in January. United face tough games against Brentford and then Liverpool after taking on Chelsea.

Prediction: Chelsea 1 Man United 1

Sunday: Aston Villa v Sunderland (5pm)

Villa had to settle for a Midlands derby draw at relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Sunday but remain in fourth place, although Liverpool are now just three points behind. On Thursday, Unai Emery's men beat Bologna 4-0 in the Europa League.

Sunderland's win over Spurs made it three victories out of their past four matches keeping them in the conversation for European qualification, sitting 10th in the table, just two points off sixth place.

Prediction: Villa 1 Sunderland 0

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Everton v Liverpool (5pm)

Everton head into this Merseyside derby – the first at Hill Dickinson Stadium – five points behind their local rivals having lost just once in five games, winning three of them.

Liverpool's campaign now hinges on ensuring they will have a seat at European football's top table next season after their Champions League exit to Paris Sint-Germain on Tuesday. The are currently in fifth spot, five points and three places above Everton.

Prediction: Everton 2 Liverpool 1

Nottingham Forest v Burnley (5pm)

Forest have drawn three out of their previous four games but are unbeaten in that time as well and are three points clear of the bottom three.

Burnley remain second bottom, 12 points from safety, after losing four of their past five matches and are without a win since beating Crystal Palace on February 11.

Prediction: Forest 2 Burnley 0

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Manchester City v Arsenal (7.30pm)

Top-of-the-table clash with City looking to cut Arsenal's lead down to three points; Pep Guardiola's side also having played a game less. They go into the match having hammered Chelsea last Sunday.

Arsenal are trying to get their title chase back on track after last week's home loss to Bournemouth ended a four-game win streak in the league. The Gunners have reached the Champions League semi-finals after edging out Sporting 1-0 over two legs.

Prediction: Man City 3 Arsenal 1

Crystal Palace v West Ham United

Palace fought back from a goal down to beat Newcastle on Sunday, which made it seven points from a possible nine as they moved up to 13th place. The Eagles lost 2-1 to Fiorentina on Thursday in the Uefa Conference League but advanced to the semi-finals 4-2 on aggregate.

West Ham's demolition of Wolves lifted them out of the relegation zone, leapfrogging Tottenham and into 17th place with six games to go.

Prediction: Palace 1 West Ham 2