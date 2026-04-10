Premier League predictions: Wins for Arsenal and Man City while Spurs lose again

Friday: West Ham United v Wolves (11pm kick-off UAE)

West Ham remain in the bottom three after securing just one win in six matches, having also been knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties by Leeds United last weekend.

Wolves remain rooted to the bottom of the table despite an upturn in form that has seen them lose just twice in eight matches in all competitions. Rob Edwards' side are 13 points shy of 17th-placed Spurs - who enjoy a vastly superior goal difference - with seven games left to play.

Prediction: West Ham 2 Wolves 2

Saturday: Arsenal v Bournemouth (3.30pm)

Table-toppers Arsenal are looking to win a fifth successive league game and currently enjoy a nine-point advantage over Manchester City in second, albeit having played a game more. On Tuesday, the Gunners triumphed 1-0 at Sporting in the Uefa Champions League quarter-finals thanks to a last-gasp Kai Havertz goal.

Bournemouth are currently on a five-game drawing streak which has extended their unbeaten run to 11 matches and keeps them on the periphery of the European places. The Cherries are 13th, four points off eighth place.

Prediction: Arsenal 2 Bournemouth 0

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Brentford v Everton (9pm)

Like Bournemouth, Brentford are another side whose recent results are dominated by draws, with the Bees having taken a point from four of their previous six games. Keith Andrews' team are seventh in the standings, three points behind fifth-place Liverpool.

Everton are behind Brentford in the table on goal difference only after winning three of their past four matches, with Chelsea being dispatched 3-0 before the international break. Their away form remains very strong with only Arsenal (32), Chelsea (25) and Manchester City (25) having secured more points than their 24.

Prediction: Brentford 1 Everton 1

Burnley v Brighton (6pm)

Second-bottom Burnley are without a win in five matches, which leaves them 10 points shy of Spurs in 17th, who also have a much better goal difference than Scott Parker's men. The Clarets have won just twice in 15 league games at Turf Moor this season.

Brighton go into the game in good form having won four out of their past five games and sit five points outside the top six in 10th place.

Prediction: Burnley 1 Brighton 3

Liverpool v Fulham (8.30pm)

Fifth-place Liverpool have taken one point from a possible nine in the league and were bundled out of the FA Cup last weekend after being thrashed 4-0 away to Man City. The Merseysiders then lost 2-0 at Paris Saint-Germain, a scoreline that flattered Arne Slot's men, in the Uefa Champions League midweek to complete a miserable couple of days.

Fulham defeated Burnley 3-1 before the international break which leaves them in ninth place, four points shy of the top six but well in the hunt for a European spot.

Prediction: Liverpool 2 Fulham 2

Sunday: Crystal Palace v Newcastle United (5pm)

Palace, 14th in the table, have nothing to play for domestically but pride ahead of manager Oliver Glasner's exit at the end of the season. The Eagles, who have not played in the league since drawing with Leeds on March 15, beat Fiorentina 3-0 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Newcastle are back in action for the first time since demoralising defeats against Barcelona and bitter rivals Sunderland. The Magpies' European hopes are hanging by a thread as they sit in 12th place, four points outside the top seven.

Prediction: Palace 1 Newcastle 2

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Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa (5pm)

Forest secured a morale-boosting 3-0 win at relegation rivals Spurs before the break, which lifted them three points clear of the drop zone. On Thursday, they drew 1-1 away to Porto in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

Villa were also in Europa League action as Unai Emery's men beat Bologna 3-1. They ended a three-game losing streak before the break after beating West Ham 2-0 to maintain their top-four spot.

Prediction: Forest 2 Villa 2

Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur (5pm)

Sunderland maintained their derby hoodoo over Newcastle last time out thanks to Brian Brobbey's 90th-minute winner at St James' Park. The Black Cats are in 11th place, three points off the top seven.

Spurs' dreadful home loss to Forest brought interim manager Igor Tudor's brief reign to an end with Roberto de Zerbi taking over as the club's third coach of a disastrous campaign. They are just one point and one place outside the bottom three.

Prediction: Sunderland 2 Spurs 1

Chelsea v Manchester City (7.30pm)

Sixth-place Chelsea's Champions League hopes for next season have taken a hit after losing three out of their past five league games after winning just once in six. They did manage to thump third-tier Port Vale 7-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Two league draws on the spin leaves City desperately hanging on to Arsenal's coattails at the top of the table. Pep Guardiola's team go into this game on a high, though, after winning the League Cup final against the Gunners and then battering Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Prediction: Chelsea 1 Man City 2

Monday: Manchester United v Leeds United (11pm)

Man United remain in third place after drawing with Bournemouth before the break, which means their lead over Villa in fourth is now down to a single point.

Leeds are four points clear of the relegation zone after drawing four of their past six but are without a league win since defeating Forest on February 6. They have reached the FA Cup semi-finals after beating West Ham last weekend on penalties.

Prediction: Man United 3 Leeds 1