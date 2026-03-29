Igor Tudor leaves Tottenham Hotspur after just seven games in charge

Tottenham Hotspur's calamitous season took another twist on Sunday when interim manager Igor Tudor left the club after just 44 days and seven games in charge.

The Croatian only replaced the sacked Thomas Frank as manager on February 14 but the surprise move failed to improve the struggling Premier League club's fortunes.

Tudor started his reign with a 4-1 North London derby thumping by Arsenal which was followed by three successive defeats against Fulham, Crystal Palace and Atletico Madrid.

Spurs then earned a deserved point away to Liverpool before Tudor earned his only win as coach against Atletico, albeit in the Uefa Champions League last-16 second leg on the way to a 7-5 aggregate defeat.

The 5-2 first-leg loss in Madrid had seen Tudor come in for criticism after substituting goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky after only 17 minutes after two glaring errors from the 22-year-old Czech gifted early goals to the Spanish side.

“I explained to Toni, also speaking after, that he is the right guy and a good goalkeeper,” said Tudor after the match. “Unfortunately, it happened in this big game, these mistakes.

“He was sorry. He made an excuse for the team. The team is with him. Me too. I was speaking with him, he understands the moment.”

The final straw proved to be a humiliating 3-0 home defeat to relegation rivals Nottingham Forest before the current international break that leaves Spurs just one point and once place outside the relegation zone.

Immediately following that game, the 47-year-old did not undertake the usual post-match media duties after learning that his father Mario had died.

“Every mistake right now is going against us, every detail is going against us and it affects the players as well,” said coach Bruno Saltor who stood in for Tudor.

“You can see how much they are fighting. We are in a difficult situation, everyone knows. In the first half we were the better team and need to be consistent with that.

“We need to carry on because we care, we care for Spurs, we are family and want to get out of this situation. I am 100 per cent sure we can get through this situation.”

As it turned out, Tudor would not get the chance to prove this either way.

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“We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for head coach Igor Tudor to leave the Club with immediate effect,” Spurs said in a statement on Sunday.

“Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of goalkeeping coach and physical coach.

“We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their efforts during the past six weeks, in which they worked tirelessly.

“We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time.

“An update on a new head coach will be provided in due course.”

It means Spurs are now looking for a third manager if a disastrous season in which they are without a league win in 13 matches and have been bottom of the form table since mid-December.

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With just seven matches left to avoid their first relegation from the top-flight since 1977, the North London club will now have to decide who will be the best short-term option to take over.

Former manager Harry Redknapp has repeatedly stated that he would be open to help out his old club, although the 79-year-old has been out of work for nine years.

Other names being reported include Robert de Zerbi and Sean Dyche, who both left their respective clubs – Marseille and Nottingham Forest – in February.

Former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane, currently coach at Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros, was linked with the job before Spurs appointed Tudor.

Spurs next match is away to 11th-place Sunderland on April 12 with games against Brighton (home), Wolves (away), Aston Villa (away), Leeds United (home), Chelsea (away) and Everton (home) to follow.