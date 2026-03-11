Tottenham's Tudor defends decision to sub goalkeeper Kinsky after 17 minutes following Atletico horror show

The Uefa Champions League’s last-16 first legs delivered drama across Europe on Tuesday night, with controversy, late heartbreak and one of the most brutal substitutions seen in the competition dominating the headlines.

In Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky endured a nightmare 17 minutes that ultimately defined their defeat to Atletico.

Interim Spurs coach Igor Tudor made the surprise decision to start the 22-year-old – his first appearance since October – but the gamble unravelled quickly at the Metropolitano. Kinsky slipped while attempting to control a back-pass inside six minutes, allowing Marcos Llorente to open the scoring.

Things deteriorated rapidly. Atletico doubled their advantage in the 14th minute before Kinsky’s attempted clearance barely travelled outside the area, gifting Julian Alvarez the simplest of finishes into an empty net.

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero immediately approached Tudor and, moments later, the fourth official signalled the goalkeeper’s number. First-choice keeper Guglielmo Vicario replaced Kinsky after just 17 minutes.

Romero and defender Kevin Danso embraced the distraught goalkeeper as he walked straight down the tunnel. Teammates including Joao Palhinha, Conor Gallagher and Dominic Solanke followed him inside in a show of support after a chastening night in only his 13th appearance for the club.

The decision drew fierce criticism from pundits. Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel suggested Tudor’s move could have long-term consequences for the young player.

“He substitutes him – that is going to have ramifications for the rest of his career,” Schmeichel said on CBS. “He’s absolutely killed his career.”

Tudor rejected that assessment after the match, insisting the substitution was necessary to protect both player and team.

“In my 15 years coaching, I never do that,” he said. “But it was necessary to preserve the guy and preserve the team.

“Incredible situation, nothing to comment, you will see. It was, before the game, the right choice to do in the moment like we are.

“Pressure on Vicario, another competition, Toni is a very good goalkeeper. So, it was, for me, the right decision.

“I explained to Toni, also speaking after, that he is the right guy and a good goalkeeper. Unfortunately, it happened in this big game, these mistakes.

“He was sorry. He made an excuse for the team. The team is with him. Me too. I was speaking with him, he understands the moment."

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust called for “emergency action” with Tudor on the brink following Tuesday's defeat.

The Croatian became the first Spurs boss to lose his first four games in charge.

Tudor has only been in charge for 25 days, but refused to answer questions about his future and Tottenham have been urged to act.

With Spurs fighting a relegation battle – they are 16th in the Premier League and only a point above 18th-placed West Ham - THST said the club must address the "abysmal state of things at Spurs right now".

“Emergency action is needed as right now we are sleepwalking off the edge of a cliff,” a statement from THST read. "Being a Spurs fan has never been so difficult but supporters will not sit by and watch the club continue to decline."

Yamal penalty rescues Barcelona

Elsewhere in Europe, Newcastle United were left to rue a stoppage-time penalty as they drew 1-1 with Barcelona at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s side appeared to have secured a priceless first-leg advantage when Harvey Barnes fired them ahead four minutes from time. But deep into stoppage time, Italian referee Marco Guida awarded Barcelona a penalty after Malick Thiaw’s challenge on Dani Olmo.

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal calmly converted with the final kick of the game to leave the tie finely balanced heading into the return at Camp Nou.

Despite the disappointment, Newcastle manager Howe took encouragement from his side’s performance.

“In the cold light of day we’ll see the positives,” Howe said. “The tie is very much alive and we showed we can compete with the very best.”

Barca coach Hansi Flick admitted his side had struggled for long spells but was satisfied to escape with the draw.

“If you had asked me before the game for 1-1, I would always have taken it,” he said.

Meanwhile in Istanbul, Liverpool suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at Galatasaray, leaving manager Arne Slot frustrated with both his team’s finishing and the officiating.

Former Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina scored the only goal with an early header from a corner in front of a ferocious home crowd.

Liverpool had chances to equalise and saw a goal from Ibrahima Konate ruled out for handball after a VAR review.

Slot believed the atmosphere had influenced referee Jesus Gil Manzano’s decisions.

“It’s already a difficult place to come to,” he said. “When you’re 1-0 down it makes it even harder.”