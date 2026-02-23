Arsenal boss Arteta praises 'outstanding' reaction as Gunners thump Tottenham

Mikel Arteta praised his "outstanding" Arsenal side after they responded to midweek disappointment with a resounding 4-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur that moved them five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

In the febrile atmosphere of a North London derby heavy with consequence, Arsenal produced a display of conviction that banished talk of fragility following their late stumble at Wolves. That draw, conceded with virtually the last kick of the game, had prompted accusations that last season’s title nerves were resurfacing.

Instead, Arteta’s players delivered what their manager described as a statement of character.

“It feels like we showed what we are made of,” he said. “I cannot be prouder of what I’ve seen out there but especially with the context of the way we lived the last 72 hours.

“After what happened against Wolves and losing two points with the last kick of the game, it was tough. But that’s the beauty of this game.”

Arsenal’s response was emphatic. Eberechi Eze, signed ahead of Tottenham last August, broke the deadlock after 32 minutes, finishing crisply to continue a remarkable run against Spurs. The hosts were level almost immediately, Randal Kolo Muani capitalising on a rare lapse to silence the travelling support.

Yet parity lasted barely 93 seconds after the restart. Viktor Gyokeres restored Arsenal’s lead with a clinical finish that shifted momentum decisively. Eze then underlined his influence, blasting home a third – his fifth goal against Tottenham in two meetings this season following his hat-trick in the 4-0 win in the reverse fixture in November – before Gyokeres completed the rout in stoppage time.

“There was no explanation watching the Wolves game back and how the hell we drew that game,” Arteta admitted. “From any angle, you say it’s impossible … But it happened and then you have to lift yourself up because you’re feeling angry, upset, and even ashamed.

“This one is gone and how can we use it to be a turning point and to make ourselves better? That was the focus. And what we’ve done from the beginning to the end of the match today was outstanding.”

Eze’s contribution was particularly pointed. Having been left out of the starting XI at Molineux, he appeared determined to underline his value.

“You just have to look at his face,” Arteta said. “He came here for a reason and we need those moments from these players. I could see that he wanted to prove something. He was upset, even with me, because I didn’t play him against Wolves from the beginning.”

For Tottenham, and interim head coach Igor Tudor, the gulf was sobering. Spurs remain only four points clear of 18th-placed West Ham, and Tudor acknowledged the scale of the task ahead.

“This was not the perfect team to play – Arsenal are probably the best side in the world in this moment,” he said. “In one way, we have to see where we need to be, what is our goal and what is our level and today, it was two totally different worlds.

“With the ball, a lack of confidence is very evident. There is a reality today and I am very sad and very angry. You have to look in the mirror.”