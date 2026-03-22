Brian Brobbey secures Sunderland's derby double over Newcastle

Brian Brobbey's last-gasp winner fired Sunderland to a famous derby double over Newcastle United as they came from behind to win 2-1 at St James' Park.

Brobbey scored a ​90th-minute ​winner in a hotly-contested Tyne-Wear derby ⁠that lifted them above ​their bitter rivals in the Premier League standings.

The visitors bounced back ⁠from a flat first-half performance to take the game to their rivals in the second, and they were rewarded when Brobbey scored late ⁠to snatch the three points.

The Magpies went ahead with 10 minutes gone when Anthony Gordon drove towards goal and fired his 17th of the season past the helpless Melker Ellborg.

It took a superb fingertip save from Aaron Ramsdale to keep Chemsdine Talbi's dipping shot out of his top corner after he had controlled Granit Xhaka's pass and cut inside.

Newcastle should have been 2-0 ahead within seconds when Nick Woltemade played Anthony Elanga, who scored twice at Barcelona in midweek, through and he drew defender Omar Alderete before slicing a left-footed shot into the side-netting.

Sunderland returned determined not to accept defeat and Ramsdale had to palm away Chris Rigg's strike at his near post.

However, the Magpies goalkeeper made a mess of dealing with the resulting corner and after Dan Burn had blocked Brobbey's chested, Talbi fired into the net from close range.

Xhaka's deflected 62nd-minute effort looped on to the roof of Ramsdale's net as the visitors sensed on opportunity, but Ellborg had to save from substitute Jacob Murphy.

Substitute Malick Thiaw had the ball in the net from Hall's corner with 15 minutes remaining, but his effort was chalked off for a foul on Ellborg. That allowed Brobbey to win it at the death when he pounced from close range after substitute Enzo Le Fee's cross had come off Ramsdale.

Sunderland moved his side up to 11th in the standings on 43 points, one point and one place ahead of Newcastle.