Premier League predictions: No change at top with Arsenal, Man City and Villa all winning

Tuesday: Chelsea v Leeds United (11.30pm kick-off UAE)

Chelsea are looking to make it five wins on the spin under new manager Liam Rosenior after their 3-1 victory at bottom club Wolves on Saturday, courtesy of a Cole Palmer hat-trick. The Blues are fifth in the table, one point outside the top four.

Leeds also ran out 3-1 winners after sweeping aside Nottingham Forest at Elland Road, with striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin grabbing his 10th goal of the season. The Yorkshiremen are six points clear of the relegation zone.

Prediction: Chelsea 2 Leeds 1

Everton v Bournemouth (11.30pm)

Everton maintained their excellent away record by winning at Fulham at the weekend. Only three teams have accrued more points than their 21 on the road. Victory lifted the Toffees up to either place, two points outside the top six.

Bournemouth have now gone five games unbeaten following their 1-1 draw with Uefa Champions League-chasing Aston Villa and are three points behind Everton.

Prediction: Everton 1 Bournemouth 1

▶

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United (11.30pm)

Spurs' dreadful form continues after their 2-0 loss at Manchester United which saw captain Cristian Romero sent off after less than half an hour. Thomas Frank's side have now gone seven games without victory.

Newcastle are also struggling after falling to three consecutive losses – the last of which was a 3-2 home defeat to Brentford – and have dropped down to 12th in the table, six points outside the top six. Only three teams have secured less than the Magpies' 10 points away from home.

Prediction: Spurs 0 Newcastle 2

West Ham United v Manchester United (12.15am)

Third-bottom West Ham are now just three points from safety after winning three out of their past four matches, the last of which was a 2-0 victory over relegation-bound Burnley on Saturday.

Michael Carrick has now won all four of his games since taking over as Manchester United interim manager, with the win over Spurs consolidating their position in the top four. They are now three points behind Villa in third place.

Prediction: West Ham 2 Man United 3

▶

Wednesday: Aston Villa v Brighton (11.30pm)

Villa lost ground on the top two after their draw at Bournemouth. Unai Emery's men have won two, drawn two and lost three of their past seven games in the league.

Fabian Hurzeler is experiencing his toughest spell as Brighton manager following their home loss to Crystal Palace, which means the Seagulls are without a win in the league since beating Burnley on January 3.

Prediction: Villa 3 Brighton 1

Crystal Palace v Burnley (11.30pm)

Relief for Palace on Sunday when Ismaila Sarr's second-half goal at Brighton ended a nine-game run without victory and means the Eagles are nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Burnley's home loss to West Ham means the Clarets have not recorded a top-flight win since October 26 – a run of 16 matches, one short of their worst ever in the top-flight at the start of 1989/90. They are 11 points shy of safety.

Prediction: Palace 2 Burnley 0

Manchester City v Fulham (11.30pm)

Erling Haaland's late penalty – his 21st league goal of the season – earned City a vital 2-1 win at Liverpool to cut Arsenal's lead at the top down to six points with 13 games to play.

Fulham's home loss to Everton was the Cottagers' third defeat in four games and saw them drop down to 10th in the table. Marco Silva's side have now gone seven league matches without a clean sheet.

Prediction: Man City 4 Fulham 1

Nottingham Forest v Wolves (11.3pm)

Forest's disappointing loss at Leeds means they are now just three points outside the bottom three, with manager Sean Dyche calling the performance "nowhere near acceptable".

Rock-bottom Wolves have still managed just a single win this season. Their defeat at home to Chelsea on Saturday was their third in a row, following a mini-revival of four games unbeaten.

Prediction: Forest 2 Wolves 1

▶

Sunderland v Liverpool (12.15am)

Sunderland will be looking to maintain their unbeaten home record which has seen them win seven and draw five at the Stadium of Light. But just two wins away from home means the Black Cats are now ninth in the table.

Liverpool have won just once in seven league games after their loss at home to Man City. The reigning champions are in sixth place, four points behind fifth-place Chelsea.

Prediction: Sunderland 2 Liverpool 2

Thursday: Brentford v Arsenal (midnight)

Brentford are now up to seventh spot – level on points with sixth-placed Liverpool – following their 3-2 win at Newcastle, making it four victories in their last six matches.

Arsenal powered to a 3-0 win over Sunderland to maintain their six-point lead at the top, with Viktor Gyokeres grabbing a double. The Gunners, who enjoy the division's best record both at home and away, have lost just three games all season.

Prediction: Brentford 1 Arsenal 2