Omar Marmoush ⁠and Antoine Semenyo end Manchester City's victory drought

Omar Marmoush ⁠and Antoine Semenyo found the back of the net as Manchester City secured a 2-0 win ‌over Wolves at home on Saturday.

Pep ​Guardiola's men provisionally moved to within four points of leaders Arsenal in the Premier League title ‌race after securing their first league win in nearly a ‍month. The Gunners, however, can restore their seven-point cushion with a win over Manchester United on Sunday.

City moved to 46 points after 23 games, ⁠while the misery continued for Wolves, who are last in the table on eight points, 14 points from safety.

Starting ahead of Erling Haaland in his first league action since the Africa Cup of Nations, Marmoush put City ahead ⁠in the sixth ​minute with his ‍first league goal of the season, firing home Matheus ⁠Nunes's ‌cross.

Semenyo, signed two weeks ago from Bournemouth, ⁠doubled City's lead in first-half injury time ⁠with his first league goal for the club with Bernardo Silva finding him on his right. Semenyo took a touch to set up his shot before unleashing a low shot past Jose Sa.

Marmoush was understandably elated after playing his part in a crucial win for City.

“Important to score a goal and help the team. I am very happy to be here after Afcon and help my team,” Marmoush told the BBC.

“I saw that Matheus [Nunes] broke through and it was a good finish. Happy for the goal and happy for the three points. We just try to get our legs and mind fresh again and then we go again.”

With just one goal in eight games and signs of tiredness creeping in, the normally prolific Haaland was benched by manager Guardiola as the Premier League's bottom side visited the Etihad Stadium.

City had been anxious to win to reignite their title challenge after a run of four games without success but, with a crucial Champions League clash to come on Wednesday, Guardiola opted to rest his star striker.

His judgment was vindicated as first-half goals from Marmoush and Semenyo secured victory.

City can now look ahead to their European encounter with Galatasaray with confidence and hope that Haaland, after just a 17-minute stint, will be relatively fresh.

Meanwhile, West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen inspired a brilliant first-half display as ​they secured a vital 3-1 home victory ​over Sunderland to inch closer ‌to the safety zone.

West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes, right, celebrates with Jarrod Bowen after scoring. PA

West Ham have won their last three matches ​in all competitions, including 2-1 wins over Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup and Tottenham in the league.

The hosts took the lead in the 14th minute when Bowen's cross into Sunderland's penalty area was headed home by Crysencio Summerville.

Bowen doubled West Ham's advantage after converting a spot kick following Trai Hume's foul on Ollie Scarles, with Mateus Fernandes adding a third just before halftime with a brilliant strike from long range.

His assist for the opener allowed Bowen to overtake Michail Antonio ⁠for most goal involvements (103) for West Ham in ​the Premier League.

Also, Cristian Romero's last-minute header rescued Tottenham a point in a 2-2 draw at Burnley but the Londoners' winless Premier League run this year extended to five matches.

Goals from Axel Tuanzebe – his first for Burnley – and substitute Lyle Foster appeared to have halted the Clarets' 13-game run without a league win after Micky van de Ven had given Tottenham a first-half lead.

Spurs captain Romero's 90th-minute header salvaged his side a point, but Thomas Frank's side have won only one of their last eight in the top flight.