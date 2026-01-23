Premier League predictions: Arsenal bring Manchester United back down to earth after derby victory

Saturday: West Ham United v Sunderland (4.30pm kick-off UAE)

Relief for West Ham last weekend when they defeated London rivals Tottenham Hotspur – courtesy of Callum Wilson's stoppage-time goal – ending a 10-game winless run in the league. But the Hammers remain in the relegation zone, five points shy of safety, with only bottom club Wolves having secured less than their seven points at home.

Sunderland ended their own winless run on Saturday when they edged out Crystal Palace on Wearside, securing three points for the first time in five matches. The ninth-placed Black Cats remain in the hunt for a European place, sitting just three points behind Liverpool in fourth.

Prediction: West Ham 2 Sunderland 2

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (7pm)

Burnley's draw at Liverpool was the Clarets' fourth in six matches but they remain second from bottom, six points from safety and without a league win in 13 games.

Spurs manager Thomas Frank felt the full wrath of his owns fans last week when they fell to a late loss at home to struggling West Ham. But there was relief for the Danish coach midweek when they defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the Uefa Champions League.

Prediction: Burnley 1 Spurs 2

Fulham v Brighton (7pm)

Fulham's six-game unbeaten run was ended by Leeds United last weekend, leaving them in 11th place but still in the mix for a European place in what is a congested table below the top three.

Brighton are one point and one place behind Fulham after teenage substitute Charalampos Kostoulas's late goal earned them a draw at home to Bournemouth. The Seagulls have now gone five games without defeat across all competitions.

Prediction: Fulham 1 Brighton 1

Manchester City v Wolves (7pm)

It has been a nightmare week for City. First, they lost the Manchester derby then fell to a dismal Champions League defeat at Norwegian debutants Bodo/Glimt. Pep Guardiola's side have won only two of their seven games in 2026 and are seven points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Wolves are finally showing some fight in the relegation battle with their goalless draw at home to Newcastle making it four matches without loss, albeit with only one win in that time. They are also still 14 points behind 17th-place Nottingham Forest.

Prediction: Man City 3 Wolves 0

Bournemouth v Liverpool (9.30pm)

Bournemouth missed out on what would have been only their second away win of the campaign when Brighton grabbed a late leveller last weekend. The Cherries – 15th in the table – have won just once in 14 games.

Liverpool's draw at home to second-bottom Burnley was their fourth stalemate on the trot, with the reigning champions now 14 points behind leaders Arsenal. Arne Slot's men did seal an impressive 3-0 Champions League win at Marseille on Wednesday, though.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1 Liverpool 2

Sunday: Brentford v Nottingham Forest (6pm)

Brentford's loss at Chelsea last weekend was their first in six league matches and the seventh-placed Bees remain well-placed in the fight for European spots. They also have the fourth-best home record in the division with just one defeat in 11 games.

Forest's goalless draw at home to Arsenal leaves them five points clear of the relegation zone. In the Europa League on Thursday, Forest's trip to Portugal to take on side Sporting Braga ended in a 1-0 defeat.

Prediction: Brentford 3 Forest 1

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (7pm)

Testing times for Palace, who are without a win in their 10 games in all competitions, have sold captain Marc Guehi to Manchester City – with top-scorer Jean-Philippe Mateta also looking to move on – while manager Oliver Glasner has announced he will be leaving at the end of the season.

Liam Rosenior's first league game as Chelsea manager ended in a 2-0 win over Brentford, lifting the Blues up to sixth in the table. They needed a late goal from Moises Caicedo to beat Cypriot minnows Pafos in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Prediction: Palace 1 Chelsea 2

Newcastle United v Aston Villa (7pm)

Newcastle's frustrating draw at Wolves ended a three-game win streak in the league, dropping them down to eighth place but still only three points off the top four. The Magpies enjoyed a 3-0 Champions League win over PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.

Third-place Villa are behind Man City in the league by goal difference only, although Unai Emery's men have won just once in four league games. In the Europa League on Thursday, Villa won 1-0 away to Turkish side Fenerbahce

Prediction: Newcastle 2 Villa 0

Arsenal v Manchester United (8.30pm)

Arsenal have drawn two league games in a row, but thanks to nearest rivals Man City and Villa also stumbling of late, they remain seven points clear at the top. The Gunners also maintained their perfect Champions League record this season with a 3-1 victory at Inter Milan their seventh in as many matches.

Michael Carrick's second reign as interim United manager began with a thoroughly deserved Manchester derby win over City. The Red Devils are fifth in the table with only the league left to concentrate on this season.

Prediction: Arsenal 2 Man United 0

Monday: Everton v Leeds United (midnight)

Everton's stop-start campaign continued with an excellent win at third-top Villa last weekend, continuing their fine away form to leave them in 10th place. Their home record is less convincing, though, with four wins from 11 games at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

A late goal from substitute Lukas Nmecha sealed Leeds' 1-0 win over Fulham. The Yorkshiremen have now lost just once in 10 games across competitions.

Prediction: Everton 1 Leeds 1