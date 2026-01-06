Premier League predictions: Arsenal sweep aside Liverpool to maintain title charge

Tuesday: West Ham United v Nottingham Forest (midnight kick-off UAE)

A huge clash at the London Stadium with 18th-placed West Ham taking on Forest in 17th. Hammers manager Nuno Espirito Santo goes up against his former club on the back of a truly dismal 3-0 loss at bottom club Wolves. West Ham's winless run has now reached nine matches.

Sean Dyche's Forest are four points above their opponents but have now lost four games in a row themselves, the last of which was a 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa.

Prediction: West Ham 1 Forest 1

Wednesday: Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur (11.30pm)

Bournemouth's home loss to Arsenal at the weekend made it 11 games without victory - their worst ever top-flight run. The Cherries have dropped down to 15th place – nine points above the relegation zone – and have not won a game a game since beating Forest on October 26.

Spurs' home draw with Sunderland at a tense Tottenham Hotspur Stadium leaves them 12th in the table, with Thomas Frank under increasing pressure having only taken over as manager in the summer with his team having won just once in five matches.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1 Spurs 0

Brentford v Sunderland (11.30pm)

An Igor Thiago hat-trick earned Brentford a 4-2 win at Everton on Sunday making it five games unbeaten – three wins and two draws – for the Bees who moved up to seventh in the standings.

Sunderland are behind Brentford on goal difference after Brian Brobbey's late leveller at Spurs made it four draws on the spin for the Black Cats.

Prediction: Brentford 2 Sunderland 1

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa (11.30pm)

Palace's defeat at Newcastle means Oliver Glasner's side have taken just a single point from five league matches and are now without a win in seven games in all competitions. The Eagles, who were in the top four in early December, have plummeted down to 14th place.

Aston Villa recovered from their loss at Arsenal by sweeping aside Nottingham Forest with Ollie Watkins scoring his fourth goal in three games. Unai Emery's side are third in the table, level on points with second-place Manchester City.

Prediction: Palace 1 Villa 2

Everton v Wolves (11.30pm)

Everton's up and down results continued at the weekend as they followed an impressive 2-0 midweek win at Forest with a 4-2 defeat by Brentford at Hill Dickinson Stadium with the Toffees 12th in the table, albeit only three points behind fifth-place Chelsea.

Wolves finally secured their first win of the season at the 20th attempt when West Ham were beaten at Molineux – but Rob Edwards' men remain rock bottom on six points, 12 shy of safety.

Prediction: Everton 2 Wolves 0

Fulham v Chelsea (11.30pm)

A stunning last-gasp goal from Harrison Reed earned Fulham a point at home to Liverpool on Sunday with the Cottagers now having gone five games without defeat – winning three, drawing two – and are three points behind their west London rivals.

Chelsea reacted to the sacking of manager Enzo Maresca by earning an impressive point at Manchester City on Sunday – with under-21s coach Calum McFarlane in interim charge – and are fifth in the table, but have won just once in six matches.

Prediction: Fulham 2 Chelsea 2

Manchester City v Brighton (11.30pm)

City were held to a second consecutive draw at the weekend – 1-1 at home to Chelsea following on from the goalless stalemate at Sunderland – which has allowed leaders Arsenal to open up a six point gap at the top.

Brighton ended a six-game run without a win by beating struggling Burnley 2-0, which leaves the Seagulls 10th in the table but just three points behind Chelsea in fifth.

Prediction: Man City 2 Brighton 0

Burnley v Manchester United (12.15am)

Second-bottom Burnley's dreadful run continued as their loss at Brighton made it 11 games without a win having secured just two points from a possible 33 on offer since October 26. The Clarets are six points shy of safety.

Darren Fletcher will be in interim charge of United at Turf Moor following the sacking of Ruben Amorim on Monday with the team sixth in the standings, three points outside the top four. The Red Devils have won just once in five matches.

Prediction: Burnley 1 Man United 3

Newcastle United v Leeds United (12.15am)

Newcastle made it two wins on the spin by defeating Crystal Palace 2-0 on Sunday and are up to eighth place in an increasingly tight top half of the table where three points separate 12th from fifth.

Leeds' 1-1 draw with Manchester United made it seven games unbeaten for Daniel Farke's men who are now eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Prediction: Newcastle 3 Leeds 0

Thursday: Arsenal v Liverpool (midnight)

Table-topping Arsenal made it five wins on the trot with a comeback victory at Bournemouth on Saturday with Declan Rice scoring his first Premier League double in 296 games.

Fourth-place Liverpool were held to a second consecutive draw at the weekend which leaves them eight points behind Villa and Man City and 17 shy of Arsenal.

Prediction: Arsenal 3 Liverpool 1

