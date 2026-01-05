Premier League team of the week: Declan Rice rampant and Igor Thiago take a bow

Arsenal opened up a six-point gap at the top of the Premier League, coming from a goal down before holding on for a 3-2 win over Bournemouth.

Declan Rice's drive and energy pulled the Gunners out of a hole after an error by Gabriel Magalhaes led to Bournemouth's opener.

The Brazilian made up for his gaffe, heading in a Rice corner before the latter stole the show with two well-taken strikes.

Aston Villa recovered from their own setback against Arsenal and returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest.

Manchester City moved above the Villans on goal difference despite a 1-1 draw against managerless Chelsea in Sunday's late kick-off.

Wolves finally registered their first Premier League win of the season - at the 19th attempt.

A 3-0 win at home to relegation rivals West Ham United doubled their season's tally to six points. Here is our Premier League team of the week (4-5-1 formation):

Goalkeeper

Senne Lammens (Manchester United): A superb save to deny Noah Okafor’s overhead kick ensured Manchester United clung on for a point at Leeds United.

Defenders

Malo Gusto (Chelsea): Marc Cucurella's injury forced Chelsea's temporary coach Calum McFarlane to play the Frenchman in the unfamiliar role of left-back against City. Stuck to his task well as City looked to create overlaps.

Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton): After a few weeks best described as shaky, the Dutchman produced a calm and reassuring performance to help Brighton get back to winning ways against Burnley.

Cristian Romero (Tottenham): Didn't allow Sunderland a sniff in the first half in arguably his best performance of the season. Recovered well after a blind backpass towards his goalkeeper almost allowed Sunderland in.

Matty Cash (Aston Villa): Always provides an out ball and picked out his teammates with precision crosses, particularly the one that led to the first of John McGinn's goals against Forest.

Midfielders

Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea): McFarlane praised the character and resilience of his players in the wake of a difficult week that saw head coach Enzo Maresca leave the club. Fernandez exemplified both perfectly, coming up with the equaliser against City in injury time.

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle): Provider turned poacher as the Brazilian got on the end of a peach of a cross to give Newcastle the lead against Palace.

Declan Rice (Arsenal): If Arsenal are to go all the way and win a first English title in more than 20 years, it will be largely off the indomitable spirit of their totemic midfielder. Two class finishes capped the best performance of the weekend.

John McGinn (Aston Villa): The Scotland international does the nuts-and-bolts job as good as anyone, and proved that he is no slouch in front of goal either. His first came inside the Forest penalty box, the second way outside of it, putting the perfect curl on the ball with John Victor stranded in no-man's land.

Matheus Cunha (Manchester United): Had an early volley ruled out for offside but looked a threat every time he got his head up to run at the Leeds defence. Carried the team on his back and deserved his equaliser.

Forward

Igo Thiago (Brentford): It's hard to think the Brazilian had gone six games without a goal before blasting three past a hapless Everton - his first hat-trick in the Premier League. Only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane have scored more in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

Coach

Rob Edwards (Wolves): Wolves were the better team against Manchester United in their final game of 2025 and were a cut above West Ham in their first game of this year. A growing sense that Wolves have turned a corner. Whether they have enough games left to get out of trouble is the question.

Ten tax points to be aware of in 2026 1. Domestic VAT refund amendments: request your refund within five years If a business does not apply for the refund on time, they lose their credit. 2. E-invoicing in the UAE Businesses should continue preparing for the implementation of e-invoicing in the UAE, with 2026 a preparation and transition period ahead of phased mandatory adoption. 3. More tax audits Tax authorities are increasingly using data already available across multiple filings to identify audit risks. 4. More beneficial VAT and excise tax penalty regime Tax disputes are expected to become more frequent and more structured, with clearer administrative objection and appeal processes. The UAE has adopted a new penalty regime for VAT and excise disputes, which now mirrors the penalty regime for corporate tax. 5. Greater emphasis on statutory audit There is a greater need for the accuracy of financial statements. The International Financial Reporting Standards standards need to be strictly adhered to and, as a result, the quality of the audits will need to increase. 6. Further transfer pricing enforcement Transfer pricing enforcement, which refers to the practice of establishing prices for internal transactions between related entities, is expected to broaden in scope. The UAE will shortly open the possibility to negotiate advance pricing agreements, or essentially rulings for transfer pricing purposes. 7. Limited time periods for audits Recent amendments also introduce a default five-year limitation period for tax audits and assessments, subject to specific statutory exceptions. While the standard audit and assessment period is five years, this may be extended to up to 15 years in cases involving fraud or tax evasion. 8. Pillar 2 implementation Many multinational groups will begin to feel the practical effect of the Domestic Minimum Top-Up Tax (DMTT), the UAE's implementation of the OECD’s global minimum tax under Pillar 2. While the rules apply for financial years starting on or after January 1, 2025, it is 2026 that marks the transition to an operational phase. 9. Reduced compliance obligations for imported goods and services Businesses that apply the reverse-charge mechanism for VAT purposes in the UAE may benefit from reduced compliance obligations. 10. Substance and CbC reporting focus Tax authorities are expected to continue strengthening the enforcement of economic substance and Country-by-Country (CbC) reporting frameworks. In the UAE, these regimes are increasingly being used as risk-assessment tools, providing tax authorities with a comprehensive view of multinational groups’ global footprints and enabling them to assess whether profits are aligned with real economic activity. Contributed by Thomas Vanhee and Hend Rashwan, Aurifer

THE SIXTH SENSE Starring: Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Hayley Joel Osment Director: M. Night Shyamalan Rating: 5/5

A QUIET PLACE

Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Djimon Hounsou

Director: Michael Sarnoski

Rating: 4/5

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Director: Francis Lawrence

Stars: Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Viola Davis, Tom Blyth

Rating: 3/5

Winners Best Men's Player of the Year: Kylian Mbappe (PSG) Maradona Award for Best Goal Scorer of the Year: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) TikTok Fans’ Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski Top Goal Scorer of All Time: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) Best Women's Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) Best Men's Club of the Year: Chelsea Best Women's Club of the Year: Barcelona Best Defender of the Year: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus/Italy) Best Goalkeeper of the Year: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG/Italy) Best Coach of the Year: Roberto Mancini (Italy) Best National Team of the Year: Italy Best Agent of the Year: Federico Pastorello Best Sporting Director of the Year: Txiki Begiristain (Manchester City) Player Career Award: Ronaldinho

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

Company Profile Name: Thndr

Started: 2019

Co-founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr

Sector: FinTech

Headquarters: Egypt

UAE base: Hub71, Abu Dhabi

Current number of staff: More than 150

Funds raised: $22 million

Who has been sanctioned? Daniella Weiss and Nachala

Described as 'the grandmother of the settler movement', she has encouraged the expansion of settlements for decades. The 79 year old leads radical settler movement Nachala, whose aim is for Israel to annex Gaza and the occupied West Bank, where it helps settlers built outposts. Harel Libi & Libi Construction and Infrastructure

Libi has been involved in threatening and perpetuating acts of aggression and violence against Palestinians. His firm has provided logistical and financial support for the establishment of illegal outposts. Zohar Sabah

Runs a settler outpost named Zohar’s Farm and has previously faced charges of violence against Palestinians. He was indicted by Israel’s State Attorney’s Office in September for allegedly participating in a violent attack against Palestinians and activists in the West Bank village of Muarrajat. Coco’s Farm and Neria’s Farm

These are illegal outposts in the West Bank, which are at the vanguard of the settler movement. According to the UK, they are associated with people who have been involved in enabling, inciting, promoting or providing support for activities that amount to “serious abuse”.

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre supercharged V6 Power: 416hp at 7,000rpm Torque: 410Nm at 3,500rpm Transmission: 6-speed manual Fuel consumption: 10.2 l/100km Price: Dh375,000 On sale: now

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

