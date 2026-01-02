Ask Mina: Arsenal show title credentials, Manchester United continue to frustrate

Q: Arsenal crushed Aston Villa, do you think that Villa were never in the title race and that Arsenal are the firm favourites for the title?

@Wasanzain via Instagram

A: This felt more like a must-win game for Arsenal than for Aston Villa. There have been constant conversations around Arsenal’s form in recent weeks. Manchester City, despite several slip-ups, have a reputation for always delivering when it matters. Arsenal, carry the opposite label, which means every performance that is less than convincing is met with intense scrutiny and perhaps some over-analysis.

That late win against Newcastle at the end of September hinted at a desire to change that narrative and show they can grind out results when it matters and against the top sides. It was a statement victory, but recent performances – despite the wins – still invited doubt.

Beating Villa, especially given the absences and the loss of Declan Rice, felt significant. It was a chance to prove Arsenal can stand up under scrutiny, manage adversity, and still deliver against an opponent riding real momentum. Last season, they could have well lost this match.

Villa have looked impressive, even irresistible at times, and their results have inevitably sparked talk of a title challenge. But Arsenal’s authority in the second half sent a clear message that they have no intention of being nearly men again. They will fight this all the way, and on current evidence, they have to be considered the favourites.

Villa will continue to surprise and they were dealing with their own absences, but I remain unconvinced they have the squad depth to sustain a title fight against the teams above them. At this stage, only Manchester City look capable of truly challenging Arsenal

Q: What do you think of Ruben Amorim because the draw against Wolves has seen me lose hope.

@Fouaddajani via Instagram

A: I don’t blame you. Against the weakest team in the Premier League, you would expect Manchester United to assert some level of control, even accounting for the absences and injuries. Instead, once again, supporters were left lamenting a missed opportunity and questioning whether this team is capable of sustaining the consistency required.

Set up in a 3-4-3, United simply failed to win their individual duels, and that is the most worrying aspect. Amorim is clearly trying to establish a style and, to his credit, there has been improvement compared to last season. Against Newcastle last week, the team showed real determination to see out the win and take all three points, despite significant absences due to the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Structurally, they are more flexible and better at adjusting their shape within games.

The problem is that against compact, aggressive sides who block space and are content to defend, United still struggle to impose themselves when openings are not naturally available.

Some fans will accept attractive football even if results are inconsistent. Others prioritise results regardless of how the game looks. Amorim has been honest in saying this is a project that will take time.

He is still learning how to adapt in-game, and the team has yet to show it can consistently solve problems within a match. But, if you remove him now, who comes in and guarantees the consistency everyone is craving?

At some point, it is about the absence of a clearly better alternative.

Q: I refuse to accept the narrative that Chelsea are a young squad and we have to keep being patient with mistakes. Why do they keep disappointing?

@Elissa.johnny via Instagram

A: I accept that it’s starting to get boring to blame Chelsea’s mistakes on the naivety of youth. Yes, they are a young squad, but they also possess enough experience to be performing at a far higher level.

The issue is not simply age. It is that they continue to play in a way that suggests a lack of ideas, and that robs them of the ability to turn strong performances into consistent results.

Whether it is red cards, selfish moments within games, or lapses in concentration at the back, Chelsea still lack the mentality required to manage a full 90 minutes properly. The talent is obvious and, at times, the performances are genuinely impressive. But they lose control far too easily.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca after the match against Bournemouth. EPA

Those mistakes can sometimes be masked when a team scores freely. Chelsea do not. Their dominance in matches is not producing enough goals to absorb the errors they keep making. They have to learn how to manage games, and by now, they should have accumulated enough experience to do that.

Moises Caicedo’s yellow card against Bournemouth, which rules him out of the upcoming match against Manchester City, is a perfect example. This is a young side, but it is one that should now be showing maturity in how it manages situations.

Enzo Mareca's departure on New Year's Day did not come as a complete shock. Reports of a breakdown in his relationship with the club's hierarchy have persisted for weeks, and it remains to be seen what new ideas his replacement can implement.

Q: Is Kenan Yildiz really Juventus’ best player and can he provide in the long run?

@Olicostamagna via Instagram

A: I would say Kenan Yildiz is Juventus’ most talented player, but Gleison Bremer is just as important. With Bremer at the back, Juventus look like a completely different team, one capable of withstanding pressure and surviving difficult moments. They have had to cope without him for so long following his ACL injury last year, but his presence against Roma, even for just over an hour, felt pivotal.

Yildiz, though, is simply breathtaking to watch. He is a special player who has not always been used well at Juventus, which has inevitably fuelled speculation about his long-term future.

He can change a game in an instant, yet under Thiago Motta he was often pushed wide, even as fans and pundits alike wanted to see him operating through the middle. The issue with both Motta and Igor Tudor after him, was that too much was expected of the young Turk.

There was an assumption that he could decide games on his own, without the structure or support required to get the best out of him, so he almost became an afterthought.

Luciano Spalletti is taking a different approach. Rather than asking Yildiz to solve everything alone, he has tried to build a better structure around him, allowing Yildiz to lead through collective movement and connection, rather than isolated moments of brilliance. This is crucial to capture the best of him.

Under Spalletti, Juventus are beginning to function better as a unit in the attacking phase, learning how to offer options to the player on the ball. There is still a long way to go if Juventus are to return to the standards once expected of them, but the trajectory is improving.

Yildiz is central to how they play, and he looks very much like the player capable of driving the club forward in the long run.

