Ask Mina: Do Liverpool need to buy a striker and is Fullkrug the worst signing in Premier League history?

Q: Niclas Fullkrug to Milan, what are they thinking and has he been the worst Premier League signing?

A: It has certainly not been a happy Premier League spell for Niclas Fullkrug; indeed, all of West Ham United’s summer transfer signings have been almost a total failure. Fullkrug's transfer is one that will be discussed for some time, given how poorly it unfolded, which makes Milan’s interest all the more surprising.

The move to West Ham felt strange from the outset, considering his age and the money spent. Former technical director Tim Steidten defended the signing, insisting, “Niclas wasn’t just the type of player I was looking for on the pitch, but also someone who could lead the team off it. I would have paid even more if it had been my own money!”

He did neither. Instead, Fullkrug famously criticised teammates and the club after a draw with Southampton. He became part of the negative atmosphere engulfing the squad. On the pitch, he lacked the mobility and pace required, struggled with the tempo of English football and his work rate raised serious questions. His 18 touches against Arsenal suggested the player had mentally disengaged.

With no loan fee, no obligation to buy and only wages to cover, the risk is low for Milan. In a slower league, Massimiliano Allegri may believe a change of environment can revive Fullkrug. The Rossoneri already have their own striker issues with Santiago Gimenez, who has struggled with injuries and form, but whether Fullkrug is the answer remains open to question, even if Allegri has coaxed form from unexpected profiles before.

Q: Considering Alexander Isak’s injury, should Liverpool dip back into the market?

Isak’s absence clearly hurts in the short term, but it does not automatically force Liverpool’s hand. The club did not build this squad with the idea of constantly papering over problems in January, and there is still a belief that they can absorb a setback without rushing into the market. Hugo Ekitike’s recent form buys them some time, and Liverpool have started to accumulate wins, albeit nervy ones.

But a lot hinges on what happens with Mohamed Salah. Arne Slot did say that he has no reason to believe the winger is leaving in January, but it remains to be seen what transpires. If he remains part of the squad, Liverpool can muddle through by being tactically flexible, spreading the attacking burden and adjusting the shape of the team.

Federico Chiesa could fill the breach in Liverpool's attack with Alexander Isak injured and Mohamed Salah unavailable. Getty Images

If Salah does depart, then suddenly the lack of depth and variety up front becomes an issue. Federico Chiesa ought to be utilised more, considering he often makes an impact when brought on.

It's hard to find gems in the January transfer market, and dipping in again won’t necessarily bring in the quality Liverpool need. It’s slim pickings out there and lots of competition, so I sincerely doubt a quality attacker will join.

Q: Who is the best young player currently, in your opinion?

My favourite young player right now is Lennart Karl at Bayern Munich. He combines both intellect and technical talent that belie his age.

One thing we love about young players is their courage. Unburdened by the weight of expectation, they play with freedom. Courageous and thrilling and not yet arrogant. He’s been commended for listening, absorbing instructions and working hard for the team, particularly in defence. The fact he knows how to play with freedom and still provide for the team is a quality that sets him apart.

Karl's rise has been rapid since making his senior debut at the Club World Cup in June. Breathtaking when playing direct, he navigates the tight spaces with ease and he’s explosive in changes of direction.

Interestingly, before his first Uefa Champions League start against Club Brugge, German media reported he imagined being named man of the match, visualising his win. He scored, dominated the game and made history as Bayern’s youngest goalscorer in the competition. That ability to picture success and turn it into reality is what Michael Phelps was famous for, and now this young 17-year-old might be the next footballing wunderkind.

Q: Morocco have invested a lot in football, creating widespread anger in my country. Can they win Afcon?

This question deserves deeper analysis. Morocco has long seen football as a vehicle for social and economic progress, committing roughly MAD 20 billion (almost $2 billion) to refurbish six stadiums and build a new one ahead of Afcon 2025 and the 2030 World Cup, which it will co-host with Spain and Portugal. Yet despite that investment, Morocco have not won Afcon since 1976, and last reached the final in 2004.

That level of spending has fuelled unrest, especially among the high number of unemployed youth. The Gen Z 212 protests have exposed deep social tensions, intensifying after eight women died while awaiting emergency caesarean care at the neglected Hassan II hospital in Agadir. The chant “Fewer stadiums, more hospitals” has since spread nationwide.

On the pitch, Morocco are rightly among the favourites. They are stacked with talent across the squad, guided by a wily and tactically astute coach in Walid Regragui, and arrive in strong form after extending their winning run to 19 matches with victory over Comoros on the opening day.

