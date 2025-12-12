Premier League predictions: Arsenal wallop Wolves, Newcastle edge Sunderland in derby

Saturday: Chelsea v Everton (kick-off 7pm UAE)
Since their impressive Uefa Champions League win over Barcelona, Chelsea have gone four games without a win in all competitions and were beaten by Atalanta in Italy on Tuesday night. Their goalless draw at Bournemouth last weekend leaves them fifth in the Premier League.
Everton are just one point behind Chelsea and are looking for their fifth victory in six games and third on the trot after beating Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.
Prediction: Chelsea 1 Everton 1
Liverpool v Brighton (7pm)
After a run of nine defeats in 12 games, Liverpool are now unbeaten in four and secured a Champions League win away to Inter Milan without Mohamed Salah, who was left at home following his public criticism of the club and manager Arne Slot. It remains to be seen whether the Egyptian is brought back in for what would be his final game before going on Afcon duty with Egypt.
Brighton are in eighth place – level on points with Liverpool who are 10th – after Georginio Rutter earned them a home draw with West Ham United last weekend.
Prediction: Liverpool 3 Brighton 2
Burnley v Fulham (9.30pm)
Burnley's loss at Newcastle on Saturday was their sixth defeat on the spin that leaves them in 19th place, five points shy of safety while only bottom club Wolves have conceded more than the Clarets' 30 goals.
Fulham have followed up their two consecutive victories by losing two on the spin – against Manchester City and Crystal Palace – dropping them down to 15th place, four points outside the relegation zone.
Prediction: Burnley 1 Fulham 2
Arsenal v Wolves (midnight)
Arsenal fell to their first league defeat since losing 1-0 at Liverpool in August when they were beaten by Aston Villa last weekend, cutting their lead at the top to two points. A midweek Champions League trip to face Club Brugge saw the Gunners lose 0-3.
Winless Wolves remain rooted to the bottom having been hammered 4-1 at home by Manchester United on Monday night, despite Jean-Ricner Bellegarde scoring their first goal in 540 minutes. They have just two points from 15 games and are 13 shy of safety.
Prediction: Arsenal 4 Wolves 0
Sunday: Crystal Palace v Manchester City (6pm)
Palace's 2-1 victory at Fulham on Sunday, that saw captain Marc Guehi head home a late winner, lifted the Eagles into fourth place. Oliver Glasner's side won 3-0 away to Irish side Shelbourne in the Uefa Conference League on Thursday and tend to struggle in their next Premier League game after playing in Europe.
Manchester City are now just two points behind table-toppers Arsenal after winning three successive games, the last of which saw them brush aside Sunderland 3-0. Their Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday ended in a 2-1 win for Pep Guardiola's team.
Prediction: Palace 1 Man City 2
Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur (6pm)
Sean Dyche's return last week ended in a miserable 3-0 loss which leaves his Forest side one place and two points outside the relegation zone. Only West Ham and Wolves have secured less points at home than Forest's seven. In their Europa League trip to Utrecht on Thursday, Forest triumphed 2-1.
Tottenham have just enjoyed a positive week that saw them defeat Brentford 2-0 on Saturday in the Premier League before a 3-0 Champions League win over Slavia Prague three days later. Only Crystal Palace have secured more points away from home than Spurs.
Prediction: Forest 0 Spurs 1
Sunderland v Newcastle United (6pm)
The first Premier League Wear-Tyne derby since 2016 sees ninth-placed Sunderland sitting one point and three places ahead of Newcastle in the table. The Black Cats have managed just one win in six games, though, losing heavily at Manchester City last week.
Newcastle have picked up 10 points from a possible 12 over the past four games – including wins over Manchester City, Everton and Burnley. In their Champions League match away to Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, the Magpies drew 2-2.
Prediction: Sunderland 1 Newcastle 2
West Ham United v Aston Villa (6pm)
West Ham have gone four games without a win, drawing three and losing one, leaving them third from bottom and two shy of safety. The Hammers also have the second worst home record in the top-flight.
Villa are flying at the moment with Emi Buendia's winner at home to Arsenal making it five wins on the spin lifting them up to third place, one point behind Man City and two Arsenal. In the Europa League on Thursday, Villa prevailed 2-1 away to Swiss side Basel.
Prediction: West Ham 1 Villa 3
Brentford v Leeds United (8.30pm)
Brentford are aiming to avoid a fourth defeat in five games although all of those losses were away from home. At the Gtech Community Stadium, meanwhile, the Bees have the division's fourth best record with five wins in seven matches.
Leeds showed their fighting spirit with a 3-3 draw against Liverpool thanks to Ao Tanaka's leveller deep into stoppage time. Leeds remain just two points outside the drop zone and have the second worst away record, losing six out of seven.
Prediction: Brentford 2 Leeds 0
Monday: Manchester United v Bournemouth (midnight)
United's battering of Wolves on Monday was their biggest win of the season that took them up to sixth place in the standings, one point behind Palace in fourth.
Bournemouth's free fall down the table continues with their goalless draw with Chelsea making it six games without a win and down in 13th place, having been second in October.
Prediction: Man United 2 Bournemouth 1