Premier League predictions: Arsenal and Man City maintain fine form to stay top of table

Friday: Leeds United v West Ham United (11pm kick-off UAE)

Leeds are looking to avoid a third defeat on the spin having also won just once in six games, leaving them two places and three points outside the bottom three.

West Ham are second bottom having taken one point from the previous five games. On Monday, they were beaten 2-0 by Brentford, a scoreline that flattered the Hammers in what was Nuno Espirito's first home game in charge.

Prediction: Leeds 1 West Ham 0

Saturday: Chelsea v Sunderland (6pm)

Chelsea have enjoyed a good week having swept aside Nottingham Forest 3-0 last weekend – lifting them to fifth in the table – before hammering Ajax 5-1 in the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday.

Sunderland's excellent start since returning to the top-flight continued with 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday that leaves them level on 14 points with Chelsea, albeit two places below due to goal difference.

Prediction: Chelsea 2 Sunderland 0

Newcastle United v Fulham (6pm)

Newcastle picked themselves up from a disappointing loss at Brighton by powering to a 3-0 midweek Champions League win over Jose Mourinho's Benfica at St James' Park.

Fulham are in 15th place – one point and one place behind the Magpies – after losing three matches in a row, against Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Arsenal.

Prediction: Newcastle 3 Fulham 0

Manchester United v Brighton (8.30pm)

Man United's first win at Liverpool since January 2016 last weekend was also the first time Ruben Amorim has won successive Premier League games since taking charge. They are also now aiming to seal three points for the fourth time in five games.

Brighton's victory against Newcastle was secured thanks to veteran striker Danny Welbeck's double on the south coast and are up to 10th in the table, one point and once place shy of United.

Prediction: Man United 2 Brighton 1

Harry Maguire after scoring Manchester United's second goal against Liverpool at Anfield. Getty Images Harry Maguire scores Manchester United's winner against Liverpool at Anfield. Getty Images Bruno Fernandes celebrates Harry Maguire's goal against Liverpool. Getty Images Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring the first goal with Amad Diallo. Reuters Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo scores at Anfield. PA Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring on Sunday. Reuters Liverpool's Cody Gakpo pulled one back for his team. PA Curtis Jones and Federico Chiesa celebrate after Cody Gakpo scored. Getty Images

Brentford v Liverpool (11pm)

Brentford were full value for their victory at West Ham on Monday and are targeting their third win in four games when they take on the champions in the capital.

Liverpool ended a dismal run of four successive defeats – including three in the Premier League which has seen them drop down to fourth in the table – by thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in Germany on Wednesday.

Prediction: Brentford 1 Liverpool 2

Sunday: Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest (6pm)

Bournemouth's 3-3 draw at Crystal Palace kept the Cherries in the top three with Andoni Iraola's men having lost just once in eight games.

Forest will have Sean Dyche in the dugout after Ange Postecoglou's short-lived reign was ended immediately after last week's 3-0 home loss to Chelsea. The Midlands club have won just once in eight games and are 18th in the standings. Dyche's first game saw Forest beat Porto 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2 Forest 1

Arsenal v Crystal Palace (6pm)

Arsenal's hard-fought win at Fulham keeps them top of the pile after taking 13 points from a possible 15 on offer. They also thrashed Atletico Madrid 4-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday when Viktor Gyokeres ended his seven-game goal drought with a double.

A hat-trick from Jean-Philippe Mateta – including a stoppage-time penalty – earned Palace a 3-3 draw at home to Bournemouth last Saturday. On Thursday, the Eagles lost 1-0 to Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in the Conference League.

Prediction: Arsenal 3 Palace 1

Aston Villa v Manchester City (6pm)

Villa have found some Premier League momentum after a sticky start to the season having won three on the trot, the last of which was a 2-1 victory at Spurs, and are now unbeaten in five matches. Unai Emery's men lost 2-1 to Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa League on Thursday.

In-form Erling Haaland's double at home to Everton last weekend also secured Man City a third win on the spin lifting them up to second place. They followed up with a 2-0 midweek Champions League victory at Villarreal, which saw Norwegian striker Haaland score for a 12th consecutive game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1 Man City 2

Wolves v Burnley (6pm)

Bottom club Wolves remain winless, having lost six times in eight matches with their 2-0 loss at Sunderland making it four games without Vitor Pereira's side scoring a goal this season.

Burnley's 2-0 win over Leeds – thanks to goals from Lesley Ugochukwu and a second-half stunner by Loum Tchaouna – was only their second victory of the campaign but lifted Scott Parker's men out of the bottom three.

Prediction: Wolves 1 Burnley 0

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur (8.30pm)

Everton will be aiming to maintain their fine Hill Dickinson Stadium form which has seen them win two and draw two matches so far this season. Their loss at Man City last weekend means Everton sit 12th in the table.

Spurs' home loss to Aston Villa was only their second league defeat this season but meant they missed out on the chance of moving up to second in the table. They were then fortunate to come away from their midweek Champions League game at Monaco with a goalless draw.

Prediction: Everton 2 Spurs 1

