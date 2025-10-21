Erling Haaland and Harry Maguire lead by example: Premier League team of the week

Arsenal put distance between them and the rest of the chasing pack with a 1-0 win at Fulham, with Mikel Arteta's side starting to believe that this could be their year.

The Gunners have finished runners-up in the Premier League in each of the past three seasons, and sitting at the summit is nothing new to them. But belief is spreading that their brand of energetic, high-octane football – coupled with the stuttering form of their rivals – can carry them to a first title in over 20 years.

Manchester City lead the chase, with a 2-0 win at home to Everton taking Pep Guardiola's side up to second.

Erling Haaland's two clinical finishes sealed victory. The Norwegian already has 11 in the league this season and 23 overall for club and country.

Liverpool lost further ground in the title chase owing to a 2-1 defeat at home to Manchester United.

No doubt United rode their luck, but Harry Maguire's late headed winner condemned the misfiring Reds to a fourth consecutive defeat across competitions.

Experiencing the exact opposite are Aston Villa. Sunday's 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur was the fourth in succession for Unai Emery's side, and few goals were better crafted than Emi Buendia's winner.

Crystal Palace played out a pulsating 3-3 draw against Bournemouth with Jean-Philippe Mateta grabbing a superb hat-trick. Danny Welbeck's double secured Brighton a 2-1 victory over Newcastle, while Wolves remain bottom of the pile following a 2-0 defeat at Sunderland.

Managerless Nottingham Forest suffered more misery in a 3-0 reverse against Chelsea, Burnley beat fellow promoted side Leeds United and Brentford rounded out the action with a 2-0 win over a hapless West Ham on Monday.

Goalkeeper

Robin Roefs (Sunderland): The 22-year-old Dutchman only joined in the summer but has already established himself as one of the most dependable goalkeepers in the division.

Defenders

Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City): Has deputised superbly for the injured Rayan Ait-Nouri at left-back. Anticipates danger and loves to get forward. Another assist in the 2-0 win against Everton.

Harry Maguire (Manchester United): Restored to the team for the trip to Anfield. The sort of performance and leadership Maguire is capable of at his best. Could tell how much his winner meant to him.

William Saliba (Arsenal): The Gunners are starting to look like a championship-winning team, built on the foundations the inimitable Frenchman provides at the back.

Matty Cash (Aston Villa): The pass of the weekend belonged to the Villa right-back, who leathered a superb half-volley while on the retreat that led to his side's second goal against Spurs.

Midfielders

Moises Caicedo (Chelsea): His half-time introduction changed the tempo of the game against Nottingham Forest, bringing the solidity that had been missing from the Blues in a tepid first half. There are few better holding midfielders in the league.

Amadou Onana (Aston Villa): Back in the side after injury and stamped his authority as Spurs threatened to take the game away from Villa in the first half.

Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal): The latest in a long line of creative Spaniards to flourish in the Premier League. Rarely gets the headlines but with Martin Odegaard sidelined has become Arsenal's metronome.

Strikers

Cody Gakpo (Liverpool): Hit the woodwork three times against United and could have grabbed an equaliser but directed his header wide. Well worth his goal and the only Liverpool player who didn't deserve to be on the losing side.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace): Scored a superb hat-trick and could have added a fourth but for a glaring miss in the entertaining draw against Bournemouth.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City): Pep Guardiola warned that City can't keep relying on the giant Norwegian for goals. But that is exactly what they can do. Haaland could easily smash his own Premier League record of most goals in a season.

Manager

Regis Le Bris (Sunderland): Those of us old enough to remember how turgid Sunderland were the last time they were in the Premier League will tell you how outstanding they are performing by comparison this time around. Plenty of credit goes to the Frenchman.

