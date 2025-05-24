Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White holds up a tribute to teammate Taiwo Awoniyi. PA
Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White holds up a tribute to teammate Taiwo Awoniyi. PA

Sport

Football

Premier League talking points: Forest chase Champions League dream, Alexander-Arnold and De Bruyne's farewells

The final round of the Premier League season takes place Sunday with European places still to be decided

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

May 24, 2025