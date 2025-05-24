Premier League talking points: Forest chase Champions League dream, Alexander-Arnold and De Bruyne's farewells

Nottingham Forest's historic Uefa Champions League dream is still alive as they brace for a dramatic showdown against Chelsea, while Liverpool will finally get their hands on the Premier League trophy. As the English top-flight season comes to an end on Sunday, Forest and Chelsea are among five clubs chasing the three remaining top five spots, along with Manchester City, Newcastle and Aston Villa. Unai Emery's Villa travel to face troubled Manchester United, whose misery was compounded by their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/22/ruben-amorim-wants-to-stay-at-man-united-but-prepared-to-leave-without-any-conversation-about-compensation/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/22/ruben-amorim-wants-to-stay-at-man-united-but-prepared-to-leave-without-any-conversation-about-compensation/">Europa League final defeat</a> against Tottenham in midweek. From survival to soaring – Nottingham Forest stand on the cusp of rewriting history. Last season they just about scraped clear of relegation; this weekend, they could be booking flights for the Champions League. Nuno Espirito Santo's side have defied expectations this season, clinging stubbornly to a top-five place. But a late-season wobble has left them needing more than just a final-day flourish – they need favours, too. They must beat Chelsea and hope Newcastle or Aston Villa lose. “We are enjoying the moment,” said Nuno. “It’s a big match, and these players deserve it.” Whether they cross the line or not, Forest’s rise has already entered the record books – the first club to double their points total from one Premier League season to the next. From wooden spoon contenders to top-table guests, this is a renaissance few saw coming. On Sunday, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/liverpool/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/liverpool/">Liverpool</a> will lift the Premier League trophy in front of their fans for the first time since that long-overdue 2020 title – cruelly celebrated in lockdown due to Covid-19 restrictions. Arne Slot’s side <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/28/how-arne-slot-masterminded-liverpools-quiet-revolution/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/28/how-arne-slot-masterminded-liverpools-quiet-revolution/">clinched the crown weeks ago</a>, but Crystal Palace's visit offers the grand finale: a trophy lift, a lap of honour, and perhaps a last look at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/05/trent-alexander-arnold-announces-his-liverpool-exit-paving-way-for-real-madrid-move/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/05/trent-alexander-arnold-announces-his-liverpool-exit-paving-way-for-real-madrid-move/">Trent Alexander-Arnold</a>. The academy product appears Real Madrid-bound, his exit wrapped in mixed emotions after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/14/ask-mina-boos-for-alexander-arnold-alonsos-real-credentials-and-comparing-inzaghis-inter-to-mourinhos/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/14/ask-mina-boos-for-alexander-arnold-alonsos-real-credentials-and-comparing-inzaghis-inter-to-mourinhos/">last week’s jeers</a>. “Trent deserves to be part of this moment,” Slot said. “This is for everyone – 35 years of waiting has earned us this day.” The numbers are staggering. Liverpool’s 5-1 dismantling of Tottenham sealed the deal, but Sunday will be about sentiment, send-offs, and soaking up a title that means more than most. Kevin de Bruyne – Manchester City's midfield metronome, architect, and talisman for much of the past decade – will pull on the sky blue shirt one final time this weekend, bringing to a close the most successful chapters in the club's history. Four league titles, countless assists, and a passing range that bordered on poetic – De Bruyne was Guardiola’s conductor-in-chief. During his 10 years at City, De Bruyne helped the club win six Premier League titles – including four in a row, an English record, from 2021 to 2024 – as well as five League Cups, two FA cups, the Fifa Club World Cup and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/06/10/man-city-v-inter-milan-ratings-rodri-8-ederson-8-dzeko-5-brozovic-7/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/06/10/man-city-v-inter-milan-ratings-rodri-8-ederson-8-dzeko-5-brozovic-7/">Uefa Champions League</a> – the first in the club's history. City have replacements, but there is no replica. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/04/kevin-de-bruyne-announces-he-will-leave-manchester-city-at-end-of-the-season/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/04/kevin-de-bruyne-announces-he-will-leave-manchester-city-at-end-of-the-season/">When the Belgian waves goodbye</a>, a chapter ends – and the Etihad will feel it. Expect one final act. There’s an air of resignation around <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/">Manchester United</a>. No banners, no belief, just the bitter taste of another campaign consigned to the scrapheap. The 1-0 Europa League final defeat to Tottenham midweek was the final nail. And now United – a club steeped in silverware – could end the season in their lowest league position since 1974. Enter Aston Villa. Unai Emery’s resurgent side can smell blood. A win at Old Trafford could haul them into the Champions League places – if results elsewhere swing their way. They’ve only won twice at United in the Premier League era, but this is no longer the fortress of old. Ruben Amorim's side look lost, limp and leaderless. The only thing harder than predicting United’s mood? Predicting what comes next. Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has made it clear: standards come before stars. Joao Pedro – the Seagulls’ top scorer – will miss Sunday’s season finale against Tottenham, not due to injury or suspension, but a training ground issue Hurzeler says is “closed” but non-negotiable. "Principles are principles," he said. "No compromises." Georginio Rutter remains out with an ankle knock, but the focus is firmly on what’s at stake – a possible European place, with eighth potentially enough to gain entry to next season's Conference League. For Hurzeler, though, the message is simple: control what you can. “The other results we can’t influence.” No Pedro, no Rutter – but no excuses either.