Alexander Isak rescues Newcastle United to keep Champions League hopes alive

Newcastle United escaped the Amex Stadium with a point after Alexander Isak scored a last-gasp penalty in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday in what was a key result in their chase for Champions League positions. Brighton looked set for victory after winger Yankuba Minteh struck in the first half. But <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/23/alexander-isak-hits-double-as-newcastle-beat-nottingham-forest-in-seven-goal-premier-league-thriller/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/23/alexander-isak-hits-double-as-newcastle-beat-nottingham-forest-in-seven-goal-premier-league-thriller/">Newcastle's star of the season </a>Isak converted a penalty in the 89th minute, sending goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen the wrong way for his 23rd league goal of the season. After seeing two second-half penalties denied by the VAR, it was third time lucky for Newcastle when the penalty was given after Yasin Ayari stuck his arm out to stop Kieran Trippier's free-kick. "That's what VAR is there for," Newcastle manager Eddie Howe told the BBC. "I'm happy for VAR to make those calls. I thought the third one was a stonewall but we got there in the end." Newcastle are fourth in the table on 63 points with three games remaining, three points ahead of Chelsea and Nottingham Forest who both have a game in hand. Brighton are 10th. "It's all to play for," Howe told Sky Sports. "We have three huge games, three very tough games in different ways. Two of them are at home and we hope that can make the difference." Manchester United's winless run in the Premier League extended to six games after a dismal 4-3 defeat at Brentford. Ruben Amorim's side are languishing in 15th place following the latest setback in a horror campaign. United are hoping to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/21/only-europe-can-save-manchester-united-from-domestic-turmoil/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/21/only-europe-can-save-manchester-united-from-domestic-turmoil/">salvage their season </a>by winning the Europa League. They will host Athletic Bilbao in the semi-final second leg next Thursday <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/02/harry-harrydinho-maguire-on-dribbling-skills-and-why-man-united-must-be-wary-against-a-wounded-athletic-club/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/02/harry-harrydinho-maguire-on-dribbling-skills-and-why-man-united-must-be-wary-against-a-wounded-athletic-club/">protecting a 3-0 lead</a>. With that match in mind, Amorim made a host of changes, resting Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro. With an average age of 22 years and 270 days, United's starting line-up was the third-youngest in Premier League history. Aged 17 years and 156 days, Chido Obi became the youngest player to start a Premier League match for United, while inexperienced duo Tyler Fredricson and Harry Amass also featured. In the 14th minute, Mason Mount scored only his second league goal for United since joining from Chelsea in 2023 as he took Alejandro Garnacho's pass and slotted home from eight yards. But Brentford hit back in the 27th minute when United defender Luke Shaw deflected Michael Kayode's effort into his own net. United's leaky defence was punished in the 33rd minute as Kevin Schade headed Christian Norgaard's cross past Altay Bayindir. Adding to Amorim's problems, United defender Matthijs de Ligt limped off with a first half injury. United conceded again when Schade struck with a 70th minute header. Yoane Wissa completed the rout four minutes later, poking home for his 18th league goal this season. Garnacho's 82nd minute blast from the edge of the area was followed by Amad Diallo's stoppage-time effort for the visitors. But it was little consolation for United, who have lost 12 of Amorim's 24 league games, winning only six times.