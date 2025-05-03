Bayern Munich Bundesliga title celebrations on hold after dramatic draw at RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich hopes of sealing a record-extending 34th Bundesliga title on Saturday were denied after they were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw at RB Leipzig. Vincent Kompany's side went into the match knowing that victory at the Red Bull Arena meant they would <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/02/vincent-kompany-and-harry-kane-close-in-on-career-firsts-with-bayern-munich-one-win-away-from-bundesliga-title/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/02/vincent-kompany-and-harry-kane-close-in-on-career-firsts-with-bayern-munich-one-win-away-from-bundesliga-title/">win back the title</a> from second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who travel to Freiburg on Sunday. But Bayern suffered a disastrous first half that saw them go in at the break two down after striker Benjamin Sesko's 21st goal of the season across all competitions and a header from defender Lukas Klosterman. With the Bundesliga's top scorer Harry Kane (24 goals in 29 games), desperate to clinch the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/31/harry-kane-continues-to-set-records-but-an-elusive-first-trophy-is-the-main-goal/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/31/harry-kane-continues-to-set-records-but-an-elusive-first-trophy-is-the-main-goal/">first major title of his career</a>, suspended and watching from the stands, the visitors looked toothless in attack. But they turned things around after the break with defender Erik Dier pulling one back with a header from Michael Olise's corner to score for the second game in a row. France winger Olise levelled the scores a minute later with his 10th goal of the season to go with his Bundesliga-leading 13 assists. And the Bavarians thought they had secured the title seven minutes from time when Leroy Sane notched his 11th goal of the campaign. But Yussuf Poulsen scored with virtually the last kick of the game in the fifth minute of added time to put away celebrations on hold, although they will still be crowned champions if Leverkusen – who trail Bayern by nine points – fail to beat Freiburg. If Leverkusen win, Bayern can then claim the title by sealing at least a draw against Borussia Monchengladbach at the Allainz Arena next Friday. “This sport is fun,” said veteran attacker Thomas Muller, who started the match in Kane's absence but will leave in the summer after spending his entire career at the club. “It's a little weird after that late equaliser. I feel like a champion but we're not there quite yet. We need to sort out our feelings and make things clear next week.” Leipzig grabbed the lead 11 minutes in when Sesko pounced on a mistake from visiting goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, who slipped while well outside of his penalty box, allowing the Slovenian to curl home a long-range shot home. Klostermann doubled Leipzig's lead shortly before half-time, heading in from a David Raum free-kick. Leipzig, who needed a win to boost their hopes of Uefa Champions League football next season, were in control and looked on track for victory until Bayern shocked the hosts with two goals in 46 seconds. Dier headed in from a corner, his third goal in his past four games, before Olise made the most of a Leipzig defensive mistake to make it 2-2. Sane thumped home a blazing 83rd minute goal then sent Bayern's bench wild. As the clock wound down, a beaming Kane made his way down from the stands to the sidelines, ready to collect the first title of his career. Poulsen, however, was sent through on goal by Xavi Simons and coolly chipped the goalkeeper to delay Bayern's party by at least a day.