Premier League predictions: Damaging defeats for Arsenal, Chelsea and Forest in top-five bids

Two teams firmly on a role in the Premier League – City have won four of their past five matches while Wolves are riding a six-game win streak in the division. With at least five English clubs guaranteed to qualify for the Uefa Champions League next season, fourth-placed City will hope to keep themselves in the frame. They trail third-placed Newcastle by a point. <b>Prediction: Man City 1 Wolves 2</b> Villa are another club with designs on qualifying for the Champions League. Unai Emery's side made it to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/14/aston-villa-v-psg-unai-emery-wants-to-write-history-by-overcoming-huge-deficit-in-uefa-champions-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/14/aston-villa-v-psg-unai-emery-wants-to-write-history-by-overcoming-huge-deficit-in-uefa-champions-league/">quarter-finals of this season's competition</a> but were badly undone in last weekend's FA Cup semi-final defeat to Crystal Palace. Villa are currently in seventh place and three points off Chelsea in fifth. Fulham's win at bottom-club Southampton last weekend ended a run of two straight defeats, which preceded a 3-2 victory over champions Liverpool. Marco Silva's side's inconsistency has cost them a potential European place. <b>Prediction: Villa 3 Fulham 1</b> Everton's revival under David Moyes appears to be spluttering out, with the Toffees having lost three of their past five games. With survival guaranteed, the pressure is off Moyes' men, as is the case with Ipswich Town, whose time back in the top flight has been short lived. <b>Prediction: Everton 1 Ipswich 0</b> Two teams with little to play for with both already relegated. Of the two, Southampton have a little more on the line as they bid to avoid joining Derby County as the worst team in league history with 11 points. Small crumbs indeed. <b>Prediction: Leicester 2 Southampton 0</b> Arsenal were lucky to only lose by a <a href="" target="_blank" rel="" title="">solitary goal to a totally dominant Paris Saint-Germain</a> in midweek. With the return leg in Paris still to come, Mikel Arteta will have to manage his team carefully to avoid any unnecessary injuries. The Gunners, second in the table, will want at least one more win from their remaining four games to guarantee a return to Europe's elite competition next term, and they face a Bournemouth side that will include Evanilson after the Brazil striker had his red card against Manchester United overturned on appeal. <b>Prediction: Arsenal 0 Bournemouth 1</b> Brentford's away form is the stuff of champions, with the Bees winning six of their last eight road games including Thursday's 2-0 victory over Champions-League-chasing Nottingham Forest. Yoane Wissa notched his 17th Premier League goal of the season in that match, leaving him one behind teammate Bryan Mbeumo. United are riding high after crushing Athletic Club in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/02/manchester-united-and-spurs-take-step-closer-to-europa-league-final/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/02/manchester-united-and-spurs-take-step-closer-to-europa-league-final/">with captain Bruno Fernandes scoring twice</a>. <b>Prediction: Brentford 2 Man United 1</b> Carlos Baleba's superb last-minute strike against West Ham ended a run of four games without a win for Brighton to move the Seagulls up to ninth place. Alexander Isak's strike in the 3-0 win over Ipswich Town moved the in-demand Newcastle striker up to 22 league goals for the season as the Magpies remain in third, five points behind second-placed Arsenal. <b>Prediction: Brighton 1 Newcastle 3</b> Both London clubs have endured hugely disappointing domestic seasons. West Ham are safe from relegation in 17th place with Tottenham only marginally better off in 16th, a point above the Hammers. West Ham lost out to a last-minute Brighton winner last time out while Spurs will be buoyed from Thursday's victory over Bodo/Glimt that puts them in the driving seat to reach the Europa League final. <b>West Ham 1 Tottenham 1</b> Liverpool's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/27/liverpool-celebrate-premier-league-title-with-crushing-win-over-tottenham-at-anfield/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/27/liverpool-celebrate-premier-league-title-with-crushing-win-over-tottenham-at-anfield/">5-1 demolition of Tottenham</a> last Sunday saw them crowned champions of England for a record-equalling 20th time. It is no less than <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/28/how-arne-slot-masterminded-liverpools-quiet-revolution/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/28/how-arne-slot-masterminded-liverpools-quiet-revolution/">Arne Slot's side deserved</a>, such has been their imperious league form. Chelsea, though, still have a Champions League berth to secure. The Blues sit fifth on 60 points, above Nottingham Forest only on goal difference. <b>Prediction: Chelsea 0 Liverpool 2</b> Palace smashed Aston Villa 3-0 to secure a place in the FA Cup final, with Senegal forward Ismail Sarr twice on target with Jean-Philippe Mateta had the game of his life. They face a Forest side stuttering of late, losing three of their past five games to leave them in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification. Thursday's setback at home to Brentford left Nuno Espirito Santos's side in sixth place, still good enough to qualify for Europe. <b>Prediction: Palace 2 Forest 0</b>