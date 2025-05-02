Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes strokes home a penalty as the English club won 3-0 at Athletic Club. Getty Images
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes strokes home a penalty as the English club won 3-0 at Athletic Club. Getty Images

Sport

Football

Manchester United and Spurs take step closer to Europa League final

Amorim urges caution after 3-0 win against Athletic Bilbao, while Tottenham defend a 3-1 lead for next week's return leg at Bodo/Glimt

The National

May 02, 2025