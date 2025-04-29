Former Man United star Nani: Amorim is the right coach but needs time to adapt to Premier League

Ruben Amorim, under intense pressure following Manchester United's disheartening season, has received support from former Red Devil and Portugal winger Nani who believes his compatriot can turn things around at Old Trafford if given time. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/">Manchester United </a>are 14th in the table and are on course to record their lowest points total in the Premier League era. This has come after United suffered their worst season in more than three decades last season. Despite United's troubles, the club has no shortage of admirers. Nani, who won four Premier League titles playing under <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/03/29/great-honour-alex-ferguson-and-arsene-wenger-inducted-into-premier-league-hall-of-fame/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/03/29/great-honour-alex-ferguson-and-arsene-wenger-inducted-into-premier-league-hall-of-fame/">Alex Ferguson</a>, said it was always going to be difficult for the next generation to maintain that level of success. “I think we have a great coach. We all know that it's a matter of time. It's a big club,” Nani told <i>The National </i>in Dubai, where he was part of a group of Portuguese football legends who were invited to play with the UAE Under-17 national team and other emerging talents. “It's a big pressure for everyone who comes next [after] a very good generation with a lot of success. So everyone who comes to the club, you know, they have a lot of work to do. I always say it's a matter of time.” Hailed as a visionary tactician capable of giving the Red Devils an identifiable style of play, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/11/it-can-happen-amorim-defends-onana-after-errors-cost-man-united-against-lyon-in-europa-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/11/it-can-happen-amorim-defends-onana-after-errors-cost-man-united-against-lyon-in-europa-league/">Amorim </a>has struggled to improve the team’s performances after replacing Erik ten Hag in November. “I think the coach is the right coach,” Nani, 38, said. We have some [some] world-class players. We need to bring some more quality and in the future we will get back to our normal life. “I think [Amorim] is a great coach. He just needs time to adapt and learn more [about] how to play the game in the Premier League. How to put the best teams on the field in the right games because every game is different, every team is different, so he needs to learn that. “The secret before with Ferguson was he knew which team [he needed to pick] to win that game, so I think that's the problem.” Having come to terms with their dismal league standing, Amorim and Manchester United have directed all their attention to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europa-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europa-league/">Europa League</a> as winning that competition means they will qualify for the Uefa Champions League next season. Nani agrees that prioritising the Europa league is the right decision. “We have a big chance to win that trophy and winning that trophy gives us the chance to get back to the Champions League,” he said. “So it's a big achievement for him to think about and he needs to work very hard on that.” United produced the most exhilarating of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/18/harry-maguire-lyon-game-pretty-much-sums-up-my-six-years-at-manchester-united/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/18/harry-maguire-lyon-game-pretty-much-sums-up-my-six-years-at-manchester-united/">comebacks against Lyon </a>to qualify for the semi-finals, where they will face Athletic Club for a spot in the Europa League final. Among the many issues plaguing United, scoring goals is one of the biggest. Before the weekend's match against Bournemouth, Amorim’s team had only managed one goal in their last four league games. Nani believes confidence is the main issue. “Talking about the attacking line is always difficult because sometimes it's about motivation, confidence. But when you play at that level, your confidence must always be on the top [level],” Nani added. “The players who are playing, they need to switch on and give everything in every game because we need them, the club needs them. They are there because they have the quality to play for the club. So, yeah, they need to change the moment.” United must be quietly wishing for Nani’s attacking prowess. The winger retired last December after a career spanning nearly 20 years at the top level. Last August, he launched an initiative intended to provide support for children with aspirations of becoming professional footballers. That was one of the reasons for his visit to Dubai and why he set up his own academy in Fernao Ferro in Portugal, named the Associacao de Amigos do Pinhal do General – Academia Nani. “I'm here for this event, to play this game with the kids, to show them and give them the opportunity to be together with us, to interact a little bit, probably help them, teach them a little bit,” he said. Nani was in Dubai with fellow former Portugal internationals Bruno Alves and Eder. The event was jointly organised by 971 Football Academy and the Dubai Sports Council, with the Portugal stars playing a match in Dubai Silicon Oasis with the UAE U17 team and other talented youngsters. “Obviously this is a big opportunity for my academy in Portugal and the 971 to connect and open the doors to Europe," Nani added.