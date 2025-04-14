Aston Villa v PSG: Unai Emery wants to 'write history' by overcoming huge deficit in Uefa Champions League

Manager Unai Emery is hoping Aston Villa can "write the history" as the team look to overturn a 3-1 deficit in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain. The newly crowned <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/04/psg-close-in-on-ligue-1-title-with-inexhaustible-achraf-hakimi-leading-the-charge/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/04/psg-close-in-on-ligue-1-title-with-inexhaustible-achraf-hakimi-leading-the-charge/">French champions </a>came storming back from a goal down at the Parc des Princes last week to emerge as favourites for the tie. Stunning strikes from Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia put PSG in front before Nuno Mendes added what could be the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/10/rampant-robert-lewandowski-downs-borussia-dortmund-as-barcelona-put-one-foot-in-champions-league-semi-finals/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/10/rampant-robert-lewandowski-downs-borussia-dortmund-as-barcelona-put-one-foot-in-champions-league-semi-finals/">deciding third goal in stoppage time</a>. PSG have won 17 of their last 18 games in all competitions, the only exception being a 1-0 first leg home defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League last 16, which they overturned at Anfield. They have not lost by more than one goal since October and only once in 47 matches this season. Yet <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/08/22/unai-emery-aims-to-help-aston-villa-write-a-new-history-with-european-campaign/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/08/22/unai-emery-aims-to-help-aston-villa-write-a-new-history-with-european-campaign/">Emery</a>'s own experience of being PSG boss has taught him what is possible in a Champions League knockout. Luis Enrique's Barcelona came from 4-0 down against Emery's PSG in 2017 to win 6-1 in one of the most remarkable fightbacks in the the tournament's history. "Our expectation is to get a good result in the second leg," Villa manager Emery said. "Of course the fact that they won 3-1 is changing something. "But a lot? No. Why? Because we have to win. We had to win with 2-1 and with 3-1 now. But now, we have to win with one more goal." "I have experiences of coming back, positively and negatively," he added. "But now it's something different. We want to write the history with Aston Villa. Last year in the Conference League and this year in the Champions League and hopefully for a long time in Europe." Villa themselves are in good form. They have won eight of their past nine matches in all competitions, with their only stumble coming in France last week. Villa have not lost a Premier League or Champions League game at home since a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in August, who could be waiting for the victors in the semi-finals. Emery said Villa's supporters will play a key role as they seek to extend their stay in a competition they last played in during the 1982/83 season. "If we are connecting with our supporters, if we are transmitting energy, positive energy, if we are playing more or less, getting tactically and individually good things on the field, the supporters, they are going to add to us their energy," said the Spaniard. Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins admits he is not happy on the Aston Villa bench as he chases down a club record. Watkins came on as a substitute to win a penalty and score the opening goal as Villa beat Southampton 3-0. The England striker, who has been managing a knee problem, has started four of Villa's last five matches on the bench. But his sparkling 25-minute cameo at St Mary's may well have persuaded boss Emery to pick him against PSG. "For me, I'm not happy to sit on the bench," said Watkins. "It's disappointing every game that I'm on the bench, but it's the manager's decision at the end of the day." Watkins struck seven minutes after coming on for Marcus Rashford, stretching to get a toe to a long ball from Youri Tielemans and expertly lifting it over Aaron Ramsdale. It was a strike which put the 29-year-old on 73 Premier League goals, just one behind Gabby Agbonlahor's Villa record. "Obviously the ball from Youri was executed perfectly," added Watkins. "The importance of it, it keeps us in the fight for the Champions League. "The timing of the goal, coming off the bench, not being in the starting line-up - disappointed to not play - when you put all that into consideration, I'm happy to score. "Am I aware of the record? Of course I am. That is why I wanted to take the penalty as well. To equal it, then one more to get the record."