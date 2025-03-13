All the smoke: Manchester United's Red Army group plan Stretford End protest before Real Sociedad game

Manchester United face Real Sociedad at Old Trafford on Thursday in the club’s biggest game of the season so far. Defeat means United won’t be winning a trophy this season and, given their lowly league position, will be unlikely to be playing European football next season. Win, and United’s season stays alive, and they will be a step closer to a Europa League final in Bilbao. Win that and United will play in the Uefa Champions League next term. The tie stands equal after a 1-1 draw in San Sebastian last week. It’s a huge game and the team will need the fans to create a hostile atmosphere, especially 'The Red Army' (TRA) who are based in the traditionally vocal heart of the Stretford End. For this game, they are planning something different – to let off 50 red, white and black smoke cannisters before the game in front of the entire Stretford End. The fans have paid for them; it’s their idea and the club have agreed to it. The TRA group didn’t want the club to pay for it. The atmosphere at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/12/manchester-uniteds-new-stadium-plan-is-bold-and-daring-but-the-biggest-question-is-how-will-it-be-paid-for/" target="_blank" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/12/manchester-uniteds-new-stadium-plan-is-bold-and-daring-but-the-biggest-question-is-how-will-it-be-paid-for/">Old Trafford</a>, which is full to its 73,000 capacity every game, has been below-par this season, a symptom of an underperforming team and a succession of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/11/manchester-united-players-not-good-enough-and-some-probably-overpaid-says-sir-jim-ratcliffe/" target="_blank">negative stories</a> around the club. Concerns over future ticket price rises haven’t helped either and protests continue against the Glazer family, who took control in 2005. But the atmosphere was much improved against Arsenal last Sunday when United drew 1-1 – their fourth draw in five games. United’s European form has been far better than their domestic form and they are the only unbeaten team in European competition this season, with five wins and four draws from nine games. The performance of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/17/my-job-is-so-hard-ruben-amorim-dejected-after-manchester-united-lose-at-tottenham/" target="_blank">Ruben Amorim’s side</a> in last week’s first leg in San Sebastian was also promising for the first 70 minutes, until a converted penalty saw the Basque side equalise and finish much stronger. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/13/moroccos-nayef-aguerd-has-point-to-prove-as-real-sociedad-face-manchester-united-in-europa-league/" target="_blank">Real Sociedad’s</a> coach Imanol Alguacil has led his side to victory at Old Trafford in 2022 and is confident that he can do the same again. After the first leg, he said: “We knew this was going to be decided in the second leg, and what we have to do now is win on their pitch – something we have already achieved.” Amorim said: “The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europa-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europa-league/">Europa League</a> is, in my opinion, so much harder than the Champions League. Not the game, but the recovery to play in the Premier League on the weekend. We must deal with that.” United did deal with that to end a run of four straight Premier League defeats to Arsenal. Now they must deal with Real Sociedad, the 11th-placed team in Spain’s La Liga. A raucous Old Trafford will be make a significant difference in helping Amorim’s side do that.