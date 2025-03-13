Morocco’s Nayef Aguerd has point to prove as Real Sociedad face Manchester United in Europa League

Caught in possession close to the halfway line, Real Sociedad centre-back Nayef Aguerd could only look on in frustration as Sevilla captain Saul Niguez's interception led to Chidera Ejuke curling home the only goal of the game on Monday night. It can be considered a rare blemish from the Moroccan defender, who has been one of the few highlights for Real Sociedad in what has been a tough season for the Basque side. After returning to Uefa Champions League football last season following a nine-year absence, Sociedad's hopes of securing another top-four finish this time round are already all but over. La Real are currently down in 11th in the table, 15 points behind Basque neighbours Athletic Club in fourth and finding goals hard to come by, with Imanol Alguacil's side having the third worst scoring record in La Liga, notching just 23 times in 27 games. Losing players like centre-back Robin Le Normand, to Atletico Madrid, and midfielder Mikel Merino, to Arsenal, was a big blow, but they remain strong defensively, conceding 28 goals – with only five clubs having better records. Aguerd, a summer loan signing from Premier League side West Ham United, has been central to that defensive meanness, with his efforts not only helping prevent Sociedad falling further down the standings but also catching the eye of other European sides. The 28-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements at the London club by then <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/08/west-ham-united-sack-julen-lopetegui-with-graham-potter-set-to-take-over/" target="_blank">manager Julen Lopetegui</a> – a former coach at Rayo Vallecano, Real Madrid and Sevilla, as well as the Spanish national team – and was allowed to complete a switch to San Sebastian. “I had the dream of playing in La Liga and wanted to learn Spanish to be prepared for when the opportunity came,” said Aguerd after joining in August. “That’s why I started studying a few years ago, at 23 or 24, and it has served me well. La Liga is widely followed in Morocco, and I wanted to fulfil that dream since I was young; I am happy to have made it a reality.” It was during a two-year spell at Ligue 1 club Rennes that the 53-times capped Atlas Lions defender established himself as one to watch with his form catching the eye of West Ham. Then Hammers manager David Moyes, who spent a year as coach at Sociedad in 2014-15, was a long-term admirer and the club agreed to pay £30 million in 2022 to secure his services, a fee that remains the ninth highest in West Ham's history. Despite impressing for his country as Morocco went on a historic run to the semi-finals of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Aguerd struggled to reproduce the same form in England, and adapt to the tempo of the Premier League. Aguerd, though, was still in the starting XI as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/06/08/west-ham-fiorentina-europa-conference-league-bowen/" target="_blank">West Ham beat Fiorentina</a> in the 2023 Europa Conference League final to help secure their first trophy in 43 years. But after making 58 appearances for the Hammers, he decided the time was right for a fresh start. Real Sociedad coach Alguacil had personally contacted Aguerd to convince him of the loan move to La Liga, explaining how he could help the player rediscover his best form. Having lost star centre-back Le Normand over the summer, La Real needed a short-term replacement to provide some experience alongside promising young defenders Jon Pacheco (23) and Jon Martin (18) who are central to the club’s long-term plans. Aguerd’s performances have proved to be so impressive that he is now not only guaranteed a starting place, but Spanish media outlets have reported that European big hitters such as Real Madrid and Manchester United are taking an interest. In the 20 league matches Aguerd has started, La Real have conceded just 15 goals, while in the three games he has missed, they conceded nine. Sociedad are the fourth best team in the league in terms of possession, with Aguerd's comfort on the ball and ability to play out from the back proving perfect for Alguacil's style of play Unfortunately for La Real, his performances mean any hope of securing his services on a permanent basis are likely to be out of reach financially with West Ham also reportedly open to his return. Aguerd heads back to England on Thursday as Sociedad face Manchester United at Old Trafford with their Europa League last-16 tie on a knife edge after the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/07/casemiro-coy-on-future-but-happy-to-be-playing-for-manchester-united-again/" target="_blank">first leg finished 1-1</a>. The match provides him with the perfect stage to dispel the idea that he lacks the attributes to cope with playing in England.