Ruud van Nistelrooy hails 'great performance' as Morocco star Bilal El Khannouss inspires vital Leicester win

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/12/02/leicester-city-manager-ruud-van-nistelrooy-astonished-at-options-after-man-united-interim-spell/" target="_blank">Ruud van Nistelrooy</a> singled out Morocco international <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/04/lille-star-osame-sahraoui-the-latest-to-switch-allegiance-and-strap-in-for-moroccos-upwards-trajectory/" target="_blank">Bilal El Khannouss</a> for praise after his first Premier League goal helped give the new Leicester City boss a dream start at The King Power Stadium. The Dutch coach was in the Foxes dugout for the first time on Tuesday night after replacing the sacked Steve Cooper, and saw an immediate improvement as they swept aside West Ham United 3-1 in front of a delighted home crowd. On a night of firsts, El Khannouss broke his duck in his ninth Premier League appearance following a £21 million move from Genk in the summer. The 20-year-old had already assisted Jamie Vardy's second-minute opener and was a thorn in the side of the Hammers all night. El Khannouss has been a slow burner in English football but looks to be building on the pedigree that saw him win the Belgian Pro League's Young Player of the Season award in 2023-24, and help Morocco <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/08/09/morocco-egypt-paris-olympics-soufiane-rahimi/" target="_blank">win bronze at the Paris Olympics</a>. His new manager was certainly impressed. “It was a great performance [from El Khannouss],” said Van Nistelrooy, who beat Leicester twice during a short caretaker spell <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/10/manchester-united-thrash-leicester-to-hand-ruud-van-nistelrooy-perfect-farewell/" target="_blank">in charge of Manchester United</a> last month. “He started off the left and linked up with [left back] Victor [Kristiansen] and played Jamie [Vardy] in. He played in the second half as more of a No 10 that’s where he joined in the break. [He has] those characteristics of winning the duels from a defensive block to get our players in. “On a long-term basis we know the performances need to get better,” Van Nistelrooy added. “But the spirit and how we want to do things we saw today because, if not, the Premier League is too brutal.” El Khannouss showed his quality early on as he slipped in Vardy to open the scoring. He then raced clear to bury a clinical low finish on the hour to make it 2-0. Patson Daka added a third in injury time before Niclas Fullkrug pulled one back. The result heaped more pressure on West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui who has struggled to make his mark at the London Stadium following his summer appointment. His side have 15 points from 14 games, while this much-needed win lifted Leicester on to 13 points. “A frustrating night because we deserved much more today,” said Lopetegui. “Normally we have to win this match but we didn't because we didn't score.” Iraq international Ali Al Hamadi came on as a 79th minute substitute but could not help stave off defeat as Ipswich Town suffered a 1-0 home loss to Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the only goal at Portman Road as Palace won the battle of two sides at the bottom end of the table. The Frenchman produced a classy finish from Eberechi Eze's pass on the hour mark to secure the Eagles' first away win of the season. Palace pull three points clear of the bottom three, while Ipswich remain second from bottom and winless at home on their return to the top flight. Back in August <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/18/ipswich-towns-ali-al-hamadi-becomes-first-iraqi-to-play-in-premier-league/" target="_blank">Al Hamadi, 22, made history</a> when he became the first Iraqi to play in the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/16/premier-league-202425-season-predictions-can-anyone-stop-man-city-and-haaland/" target="_blank"> Premier League</a> after he came on as a substitute in a 2-0 defeat to a Mohamed Salah-inspired Liverpool. That game would have been extra special for Al Hamadi who grew up in Liverpool having fled Iraq with his parents as an infant. He had trials at both Liverpool and Everton before joining Tranmere Rovers and then <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/mena/footballer-ali-al-hamadi-wants-to-put-iraq-on-the-map-as-he-signs-with-swansea-city-1.1046597" target="_blank">moving to Swansea City's academy</a>. From there he signed professional terms at Wycombe Wanderers before a move to AFC Wimbledon ignited his career. A return of 27 goals in 48 games for the Dons caught the eye of Ipswich who paid around £1 million to sign him last January. Al Hamadi has three goals in 14 international appearances for Iraq. So far this season he has been used as an impact substitute, coming off the bench in games against Liverpool, Manchester City, Fulham, Manchester United and Palace. He scored on his only start of the campaign during a League Cup second round match against his former club AFC Wimbledon.