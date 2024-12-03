Premier League predictions: Liverpool win again, Arsenal too strong for Man United

Ipswich are second bottom, albeit only behind Wolves and Crystal Palace on goal difference, after their 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest. The Tractor Boys have still managed just a single victory from their 13 games so far. Palace needed an injury-time goal from Daniel Munoz to rescue a point at home to Newcastle at the weekend, although the Eagles will be wondering how they didn't seal their second win of the season after their 16 attempts on goal compared to their opponents' one. <b>Prediction: Ipswich 1 Palace 2</b> Leicester will have new manager <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/12/02/leicester-city-manager-ruud-van-nistelrooy-astonished-at-options-after-man-united-interim-spell/" target="_blank">Ruud van Nistelrooy</a> in the dug out for the first time after caretaker boss Ben Dawson oversaw a 4-1 drubbing by Brentford on Saturday. The Foxes are 16th in the table, one point above the drop zone and five behind 14th-placed West Ham. West Ham failed to build on their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/26/west-hams-surprise-win-over-newcastle-united-can-be-turning-point-for-julen-lopetegui/" target="_blank">2-0 win at Newcastle</a> last time out when they suffered a thrashing of their own when after being <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/12/01/mikel-arteta-says-arsenal-have-momentum-back-after-crushing-win-over-west-ham/" target="_blank">beaten 5-2 at home by Arsenal</a>, with all seven goals coming in a manic first half at the London Stadium. <b>Prediction: Leicester 1 West Ham 1</b> Everton were walloped <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/12/01/rashford-and-zirkzee-hit-doubles-as-man-united-smash-sorry-everton-earning-amorim-first-premier-league-win/" target="_blank">4-0 against Manchester United</a> on Sunday after a dreadful defensive performance littered with individual errors at Old Trafford. Sean Dyche's side have gone five matches without a win and are only two points and three places above third-bottom Wolves. Wolves' four-match unbeaten run came to a halt when they were thumped 4-2 at home by Bournemouth, a loss that denied Gary O'Neil's side a third win on the spin. Goalkeeper Jose Sa was also involved in an ugly confrontation with a Wolves supporter at the end of the first half in what was a miserable day for the Midlands club. <b>Prediction: Everton 1 Wolves 0</b> City are looking to avoid a fifth Premier League defeat in a row after an astonishing run of form that has seen the reigning champions drop down to fifth, 11 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/12/01/salah-says-victory-will-be-his-last-game-for-liverpool-against-man-city/" target="_blank">City's defeat at Anfield on Sunday</a> also means they have not won for seven matches across competitions. A penalty just after half time from Chris Wood – taking the New Zealand striker's tally for the season to nine in the league – earned Forest a narrow win over Ipswich that lifted Nuno Espirito Santo's men up to sixth in the table. <b>Prediction: Man City 2 Forest 1</b> Newcastle failed to register a shot on target at Palace with their goal in 1-1 draw coming courtesy of home defender Marc Guehi. The Magpies are 11th in the table, although only four points behind Brighton in fourth. Goals from Cody Gakpo and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/12/02/liverpool-and-mohamed-salah-playing-a-dangerous-game-of-chicken-who-will-blink-first/" target="_blank">Mohamed Salah</a> earned Liverpool a 2-0 win over Man City, which increased the Merseysiders' lead at the top of the table to nine points, having won 11 out of 13 games so far. <b>Prediction: Newcastle 1 Liverpool 3</b> Southampton remain marooned at the bottom of the table despite a battling 1-1 draw at Brighton last Friday with Flynn Downes' second-half finish earning his side a point. The Saints are four points shy of safety having lost 10 out of 13 matches. Chelsea are up to third in the standings after a comprehensive <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/12/01/cole-palmer-stunner-helps-chelsea-cruise-past-struggling-villa-as-fulham-battle-back-to-draw-at-spurs/" target="_blank">3-0 victory over Aston Villa</a>, with Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer among the goals, and are behind second-placed Arsenal only on goal difference. <b>Prediction: Southampton 1 Chelsea 4</b> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/arsenal/" target="_blank">Arsenal</a> are back up to second place after their mini-blip and their 5-2 win at West Ham means that the Gunners have now scored 13 goals in their past three matches. New Manchester United manager <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ruben-amorim/" target="_blank">Ruben Amorim's</a> first Premier League game in charge at Old Trafford finished in an emphatic win over Everton with Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee both scoring twice. Victory moved the Red Devils up to ninth. <b>Prediction: Arsenal 3 Man United 1</b> Villa's miserable run continues after a loss at Chelsea that means manager Unai Emery is currently enduring the longest winless run of his reign, having not won in eight matches, leaving his team down in 12th place. Brentford are up to eighth after thrashing Leicester City at the Gtech Community Stadium, a game that saw Kevin Schade grab a hat-trick in what was the Bees' fourth home win in a row. Their away record is far less impressive, though, having secured a solitary point from six matches. <b>Prediction: Villa 1 Brentford 0</b> Fulham can count themselves unfortunate to come away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with only a point in a game that saw Cottagers' midfielder Tom Cairney score and then get sent off in an eventful cameo as second-half substitute. Brighton remain in the top four despite only drawing at home to bottom club Southampton as they failed to build on Kaoru Mitoma's first-half header and missed out on the chance to win a third match in a row. <b>Prediction: Fulham 1 Brighton 1</b> Bournemouth avoided a third defeat on the spin by winning convincingly at Wolves when Justin Kluivert became the first player since Ken Barnes for Manchester City against Everton in 1957 to score a hat-trick of penalties in an English top-flight game. Injuries and suspension hampered Spurs' attempts to build on their sensational <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/24/man-city-v-tottenham-guardiola-admits-players-are-fragile-after-chastening-4-0-home-loss/" target="_blank">4-0 win at Manchester City</a> as Ange Postecoglou's side could only draw at home to Fulham, missing out on the chance to close the gap on the top four, which stands at three places and three points. <b>Prediction: Bournemouth 2 Spurs 1</b>