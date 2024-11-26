West Ham's surprise win over Newcastle United can be 'turning point' for Julen Lopetegui

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/27/west-ham-snatch-late-win-against-man-united-as-spurs-go-down-at-palace/" target="_blank">West Ham United </a>eased the pressure on new manager Julen Lopetegui with a surprise 2-0 victory away to in-form Newcastle United on Monday. Tomas Soucek gave West Ham the lead in the 10th minute with a header and the visitors reached halftime still in front despite the hosts having a number of good chances. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/02/hard-work-and-desire-eddie-howe-hails-newcastle-as-they-dent-arsenals-premier-league-title-bid/" target="_blank">Newcastle </a>started the second half on top but were rocked when Aaron Wan-Bissaka broke forward to fire West Ham's second after 53 minutes. It was his first goal for the club. West Ham grew in confidence and thoroughly deserved victory in what has been a disappointing season so far under Spaniard Lopetegui. While they remain in 14th place with 15 points, it was a result to savour. Newcastle are in 10th place with 18 points. Former Spain and Real Madrid manager Lopetegui's style of play has struggled to win over West Ham's fans and two poor performances before the international break left his side only three points above the relegation zone. Some media reports suggested Lopetegui was two games from losing his job but his side responded with an energetic display. The Spaniard said his side "deserved to win" at St James' Park. He said: "I am happy for the three points and am very happy against a good team like Newcastle, who have good players and a fantastic coach. "I think today was a tough match and we were able to compete as a team. "I think we deserved to win. Today they had many moments in the first half, but I think the second half we deserved to win and we are happy because you have to do these kind of matches against this type of team if you want to overcome them." With West Ham set to face Arsenal on Saturday, Lopetegui believes the victory is significant for his players. He said: "I think the only thing that is under our control is to play football, to improve, to defend well, to convince the players we are able to do better. "Today we did, but I think the only thing we can do is to do the things that are under our control, not today but every day. "So we had to keep with this mentality, but above all let me say we are happy for the players because they need this kind of feeling as a team to believe that we are able to do well as a team, to put the best for each player of the team." West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen hoped the result can spark a turnaround. "Newcastle always score at home so to keep a clean sheet and score twice. We had to be brave. I think this was more like the level that it takes to play for this club," he said. "I think this is a really big turning point in the season." Eddie Howe brought on Jacob Murphy and Callum Wilson in a bid to turn the tide but Newcastle failed to find a way past their determined opponents. "The first 60 minutes, albeit we're losing the game 2-0, I think there was a lot of good play from us, we did open them up and had chances to score," said Howe. "Unfortunately goals will always change the perception of everybody but up until that point I was pretty pleased. The last half an hour I didn't like us at all. I thought we lost our way a little bit, became a bit too desperate to score."