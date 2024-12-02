Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their second goal from the penalty spot in the 2-0 Premier League win against Manchester City at Anfield on December 1, 2024. AFP

Sport

Football

Liverpool and Mohamed Salah playing a dangerous game of chicken - who will blink first?

Egyptian is entering the final months of his contract and is free to speak to foreign clubs on January 1

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

December 02, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today