Salah says Anfield victory will be his last game against Man City for Liverpool

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mohamed-salah/" target="_blank">Mohamed Salah</a> scored the second goal in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Manchester City but again hinted at his departure, saying it would be his last game for the club against Pep Guardiola's men. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/27/liverpool-v-real-madrid-ultimate-professional-mohamed-salah-not-distracted-by-potential-anfield-exit/" target="_blank">The Egyptian,</a> who is out of contract at the end of the season, scored 78th-minute penalty to double Liverpool's lead after Cody Gakpo had opened the scoring for the hosts at Anfield. The victory took Arne Slot's side nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with defending champions City slipping down into fifth place. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/02/mohamed-salah-treating-this-season-as-his-last-at-liverpool-we-see-what-happens-next/" target="_blank">Salah spoke of his contract situation </a>to Sky Sports after the match, saying “Honestly it's in my head. Until now this is the last City game I will play for Liverpool so I was just going to enjoy it. “The atmosphere was incredible so I will enjoy every second here. Hopefully we just win the league and will see what will happen.” The Egyptian's existing deal finishes at the end of the current campaign and he will be available to move on a free transfer after eight memorable years on Merseyside that have seen him become Liverpool's all-time leading Premier League scorer with 168 goals. He had previously said to reporters after Liverpool's recent 3-2 comeback win against Southampton that he is “probably more out than in”. Salah, who has been linked with a move to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-pro-league/" target="_blank">Saudi Pro League</a>, said after that game: “Well, we are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club. I’m probably more out than in.” On Sunday, Salah created Liverpool's opener for Gakpo after 12 minutes before sealing City's fate from the spot after 78 minutes. The Egyptian has now scored and assisted in 36 Premier League games, equalling Wayne Rooney's record. Salah, 32, has now scored a total 224 goals for Liverpool from 369 matches since he joined the club in 2017. He already has 11 goals and seven assists this season. "It's very special. I don't take it for granted. I'm enjoying every minute here. It feels like home," Salah added. "It's always a special feeling scoring at Anfield and winning games." For City, it was a sixth defeat in seven games and manager Pep Guardiola told Sky Sports: “The first 15-20 minutes they were unstoppable, they started so strong, we tried to play with a lot of control and passes, but it was difficult to take it. “They deserved the first goal, but we started the first half so well and played well in the second half without too much threat. I know how strong Liverpool are in both boxes. “I congratulate them and we’ll reset and start from zero and it is difficult to believe it. I rely a lot on these players. We’ll see what happens by the end of the season.” Liverpool fans taunted Guardiola with chants of “you're getting sacked in the morning” in the closing stages. The Spaniard responded by holding up six fingers, one for each of his Premier League titles in the past seven seasons. So often under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool had to settle for second best to City. But Slot's stunning start threatens to kill off the title race before Christmas. “I don't think anyone, including me, would have predicted this," said Slot. “I knew Jurgen left the team in a very good place. But still, to win so much with all the difficult teams we have played already is not something you could predict at the start of the season. “But I saw Arsenal yesterday and Chelsea today and I saw City, they will come back because these teams have so much quality. They could go on the same run as us. So we have to stay sharp and focused.”