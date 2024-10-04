Osame Sahraoui, right, of Lille in action against Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid in the Uefa Champions League . EPA
Osame Sahraoui, right, of Lille in action against Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid in the Uefa Champions League . EPA

Sport

Football

Lille star Osame Sahraoui the latest to switch allegiance and strap in for Morocco's upwards trajectory

Just days after playing his part in French club's famous victory over Real Madrid, the winger joins up with Atlas Lions for the first time

Ian Hawkey
Ian Hawkey

October 04, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal