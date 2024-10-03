Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, left, and Lucas Digne celebrate at the full-time whistle after a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich at Villa Park on October 2, 2024. PA
Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, left, and Lucas Digne celebrate at the full-time whistle after a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich at Villa Park on October 2, 2024. PA

Sport

Football

Uefa Champions League: Villa make 'statement' win over Bayern as Lille shock Real Madrid

Aston Villa relived the club's greatest ever night with a 1-0 win over German giants thanks to substitute Jhon Duran's late goal

The National

October 03, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal