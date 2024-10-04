Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring Arsenal's second goal in their 2-0 Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain on October 1, 2024. AP
Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring Arsenal's second goal in their 2-0 Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain on October 1, 2024. AP

Sport

Football

Premier League talking points: Saka's big call, prolific Palmer, growth of Gravenberch

We pick out the big issues ahead of this weekend's English top-flight action

Gareth Cox

October 04, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal