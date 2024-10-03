Premier League predictions: Villa to add to Ten Hag misery, Arsenal thrash sorry Southampton

Palace find themselves languishing in the relegation zone following their 2-1 defeat at Everton last weekend and are one of four teams yet to register a top-flight win this season, although the Eagles have registered three draws. Liverpool are back in top spot thanks to a win by the same scoreline after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/28/mohamed-salah-sends-liverpool-top-of-premier-league-after-scoring-winner-against-wolves/" target="_blank">Mohamed Salah's second-half penalty</a> earned them a victory at Wolves that leaves them one point ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal. <b>Prediction: Palace 1 Liverpool 3</b> Unbeaten Arsenal left it late before <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/28/premier-league-arsenal-late-show-seals-win-over-leicester-cole-palmer-scores-four-for-chelsea/" target="_blank">defeating Leicester City 4-2</a> last time out which saw an own goal from Wilfred Ndidi and Kai Havertz's close-range finish in injury-time sealing all three points. Southampton's miserable campaign continued on Monday when they lost 3-1 at Bournemouth, a performance that left manager Russel Martin calling his team “outrageously poor”. The Saints have a single point to their name and are only avoiding bottom spot thanks to goal difference. <b>Prediction: Arsenal 4 Southampton 0</b> Brentford have managed just one point from a possible nine having been held to a frustrating draw with West Ham despite taking a first-minute lead through Bryan Mbeumo, meaning the Bees had become the first team in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/premier-league/" target="_blank">Premier League</a> history to score in the opening minute in three consecutive matches. Wolves sit rock bottom of the table with one point and are looking to avoid losing for a fourth game in a row. Last week, Gary O'Neil's side had levelled the scores at home to Liverpool through Rayan Ait-Nouri before eventually falling to their latest defeat. <b>Prediction: Brentford 2 Wolves 0</b> Leicester's wait for a first win since returning to the top flight goes on having fought back from two goals down at Arsenal only to concede twice late on. They sit one place outside the bottom three. Bournemouth avoided losing for a third match in a row when they brushed aside Southampton 3-1 thanks to first-half goals from record signing Evanilson, Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo. <b>Prediction: Leicester 1 Bournemouth 2</b> Champions Manchester City drew for the second game on the spin after their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/28/anthony-gordon-spot-on-for-newcastle-as-man-city-have-to-settle-for-point/" target="_blank">clash with Newcastle United ended 1-1</a>, despite taking the lead through defender Josko Gvardiol. They were back to winning ways by midweek, though, when they <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/02/uefa-champions-league-rusty-phil-foden-leads-manchester-city-rout-arsenal-ease-past-psg/" target="_blank">thrashed Slovan Bratislava 4-0</a> in the Champions League. Fulham followed up their impressive victory over Newcastle by defeating Nottingham Forest courtesy of Raul Jimenez's penalty – the Mexican striker's 50th Premier League goal. The Cottagers are now up to sixth place. <b>Prediction: Man City 2 Fulham 0</b> West Ham showed some fight following their dismal defeats against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/21/nicolas-jackson-hits-double-as-chelsea-thrash-woeful-west-ham/" target="_blank">Chelsea (3-0)</a> in the league and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/26/league-cup-sterling-takes-massive-step-with-first-arsenal-goal-as-liverpool-thrash-west-ham/" target="_blank">Liverpool (5-1)</a> in the League Cup by earning a hard-fought draw at Brentford. The Hammers lie 14th in the table after one win in six matches. Winless Ipswich are one point and one place behind West Ham having drawn their previous four matches, including last week's thriller at home to Villa when Liam Delap scored twice in a match that finished 2-2. <b>Prediction: West Ham 1 Ipswich 1</b> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/everton/" target="_blank">Everton</a> sealed their first win at the sixth attempt when they fought back from a goal down to beat Palace thanks to a second-half Dwight McNeil double at Goodison Park which moved the Merseysiders out of the bottom three. Newcastle produced their best performance of the campaign so far when Anthony Gordon's second-half penalty earned them a draw with Manchester City. They needed another penalty – this time through Fabian Schar – to beat fourth-tier AFC Wimbledon 1-0 in the League Cup on Tuesday. <b>Prediction: Everton 1 Newcastle 2</b> Villa are fifth in the table after their draw with Ipswich, despite going 2-1 up after goals from Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins, which denied them the chance of winning four consecutive league games. Manchester United's early season problems intensified after they were hammered <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/29/tottenham-thrash-dismal-manchester-united-to-heap-pressure-on-erik-ten-hag/" target="_blank">3-0 at home by Tottenham Hotspur</a> which also saw captain Bruno Fernandes sent off, although that red card has since been rescinded following a successful appeal. Erik ten Hag's side are 13th in the table. <b>Prediction: Aston Villa 2 Man United 1</b> Cole Palmer was in unstoppable form last weekend when he became the first player to score four first-half goals in a Premier League game as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/28/premier-league-arsenal-late-show-seals-win-over-leicester-cole-palmer-scores-four-for-chelsea/" target="_blank">Chelsea beat Brighton 4-2</a> in a manic match at Stamford Bridge, which took the Blues up to fourth place. Forest's unbeaten start to the season came to an end when they fell to a narrow home defeat against Fulham, although Nuno Espirito Santo's men remain in the top 10 having taken nine points from six games. <b>Prediction: Chelsea 3 Forest 1</b> Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler tasted defeat for the first time since taking charge when Palmer's four-goal salvo cancelled out Georginio Rutter and Carlos Baleba's efforts for the Seagulls. Spurs have followed up two successive defeats with two wins on the spin with last week's demolition of Manchester United arriving thanks to goals from Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke. <b>Prediction: Brighton 2 Spurs 2</b>