Leandro Trossard celebrates with teammates after his cross was turned into his own net by Wilfred Ndidi for Arsenal's third in their 4-2 Premier League win over Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2024. Reuters

Sport

Football

Premier League predictions: Villa to add to Ten Hag misery, Arsenal thrash sorry Southampton

We pick out the winners and losers from the latest round of English top-flight fixtures

Gareth Cox

October 03, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal