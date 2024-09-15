Arsenal's Gabriel celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Tottenham Hotspur. PA

Sport

Football

Gabriel heads winner as Arsenal punish derby rivals Tottenham

Gunners overcome absence of key midfielders to extend dominance over north London neighbours

The National

September 15, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal